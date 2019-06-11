MSHSL STATE GOLF
La Crescent’s Tollefson tied for sixth
JORDAN, Minn. — La Crescent High School senior Anna Tollefson is tied for sixth at the MSHSL Class AA state girls golf championship after tallying a 5-over par 77 on Tuesday at the Ridges at Sand Creek.
Sophia Yoemans of Red Wing leads with a 3-under 69.
Tollefson shot a 1-over par 37 on the front nine before a double bogey on 12 and a bogey on 13 set her back a bit. She responded well with pars on four of the final five holes.
Caledonia well-represented: All four Caledonia golfers are in the top 50 after day one of the MSHSL Class A girls golf state championships at Pebble Creek in Becker, Minn. on Tuesday.
Sophomore Jenna Wiebke leads the group and is in a tie for 19th with a 20-over 92. Wiebke is followed by junior Vanessa Hawkins (93, 24th), junior Gina Steele (99, 44th), and freshman Ally Jilek (100, 48th).
Rachel Halvorson of Lac Qui Parle Valley leads with a 7-over 79.
NWL
Six-run seventh lifts Loggers
THUNDER BAY, Ontario — The La Crosse Loggers used a six-run seventh inning to defeat the Thunder Bay Border Cats 12-5 on Tuesday night.
The Loggers (8-7) have now won six of their past eight games.
La Crosse trailed 5-4 heading into the sixth before Cody Jefferis tied it with an RBI single. Brett Hawkins delivered a two-run single to give the Loggers a 7-5 lead before three more runs scored on a wild pitch and a couple of Thunder Bay errors with the bases loaded to take a commanding 10-5 lead.
Jefferis and Hawkins each recorded three hits while Levi Usher finished 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored to lead the offense.
Matt Kennedy earned the win on the mound allowing three runs on five hits in five innings.
NFL
Raiders to be on “Hard Knocks”
The Oakland Raiders have been selected to appear on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer, the team announced Tuesday.
The other candidates were the 49ers, the Giants, the Lions and the Redskins.
The Raiders are the second AFC West team to be featured on the HBO series after the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden had lobbied for the show to chronicle his older brother’s team.
“If they were smart, they would go to Oakland,” Jay Gruden said back in May. “What an entertainment value that would be: Antonio Brown, Jon Gruden, Paul Guenther, Vontaze Burfict, (Richie) Incognito. You’d be crazy not to go to Oakland. You can do us next year.”
ENDURANCE SPORTS
Second man dies after Madison Ironman
MADISON — Authorities say a Wisconsin firefighter is the second man to die after being pulled from Lake Monona during the swimming portion of the Half Ironman 70.3-mile triathlon in Madison.
Thirty-eight-year-old Todd Mahoney was found unresponsive in the water Sunday morning and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster says Mahoney died Tuesday.
Another Wisconsin man, 61-year-old Michael McCulloch of Cottage Grove, also was taken out of the water and pronounced dead at a hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office says McCulloch’s death “was consistent with an accidental drowning due in part to a medical event.”
The Wisconsin State Journal reports Mahoney was an apparatus engineer with the Madison Fire Department.
The medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of Mahoney’s death.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
FIFA’s makes false ticket boast
NICE, France — FIFA says 14 of 52 Women’s World Cup games have sold out, a month after boasting only a “few matches” still had tickets available.
The governing body provided ticketing details in response to questions from The Associated Press.
Of the nine games in the opening four days of the tournament, the only capacity games were host France’s victory over South Korea in Paris and Brazil’s win over Jamaica in Grenoble.
On the Women’s World Cup Twitter account on May 7, FIFA wrote that “You can still buy tickets for a few matches” — despite it now being apparent more than 70 percent of games were not at capacity.
FIFA did not respond to a question about the tweet.
NBA
Grizzlies hire Bucks assistant
The Memphis Grizzlies have finally filled their coaching vacancy by hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins.
The Grizzlies will introduce Jenkins at news conference on Wednesday.
“Taylor has an excellent coaching pedigree, and we are confident he will lay the groundwork of developing the young players on our roster while having the elite basketball acumen and forward-thinking positive vision to be a high-level NBA head coach,” Zachary Z. Kleiman, the Grizzlies’ executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement Tuesday.
Memphis became the sixth and final NBA team to hire a new coach after firing J.B. Bickerstaff following the end of the season in April.
Jenkins, 34, was Mike Budenholzer’s assistant in Milwaukee this season and in Atlanta for five seasons. Jenkins becomes Memphis’ fourth head coach since the Grizzlies chose not to renew Lionel Hollins’ contract in 2013 after he led them to their lone Western Conference final appearance.
The new Grizzlies coach started in the NBA as an intern with the San Antonio Spurs’ basketball operations department during the 2007-08 season after graduating from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics.
Jenkins then was an assistant coach with the Spurs’ G League team, the Toros, and worked under both Quin Snyder, now head coach of the Utah Jazz, and Brad Jones, now coach of Memphis’ G League team. Jenkins was named head coach of the Toros for 2012-13 and led thm to a first-round playoff victory.
He went to Atlanta as an assistant to Budenholzer, then followed the head coach to Milwaukee, where the Bucks went an NBA-best 60-22 this season before losing to Toronto in the Eastern Conference Finals.
OKC’s George has surgery: Thunder All-Star Paul George has had a procedure to repair a small labrum tear in his left shoulder.
A Thunder spokesman made the announcement on Tuesday.
George had surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder about a month ago. It was announced at that time that he would have the additional procedure at a later date. Both shoulders hampered him in the final two months of the season. His timetable for recovery remains the same — his status will be evaluated before the start of the upcoming season.
George is a finalist for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards. He ranked second in the league with 28 points per game and led the league with 2.21 steals per contest.
