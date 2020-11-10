LAX BRIEFS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Luther to host Mondovi Fri.

The Luther High School football team will now host Mondovi in a Level 2 playoff game this Friday.

The Knights were originally scheduled to host Osseo-Fairchild while Mondovi was set to host Fall Creek in a Level 1 this coming Friday, but it was announced Tuesday that Osseo-Fairchild and Fall Creek have forfeited because of COVID-19. This game will complete the season for both teams.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina tabbed No. 1

NEW YORK — Dawn Staley already has accomplished so much at South Carolina. Now she can add the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history to the list of achievements.

The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women's Top 25 released Tuesday.

“It’s pretty cool to be the first to do things at a place, where you can feel the love for our team in this town,” said Staley, who has won a national championship and five SEC Tournament titles since coming to the school in 2008. “They’ve been along this journey with us and allowed us to do things like this.”