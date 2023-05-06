AUTO RACING

Dairyland Showdown rained out

FOUNTAIN CITY — Bad weather has claimed another weekend of racing at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, this time with heavy rain leading to the postponement of the remainder of the Dairyland Showdown.

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series called off Friday’s racing early that afternoon before the league and track officials decided to cancel and reschedule the two remaining dates of the event.

World of Outlaws will return on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 to run the remainder of the scheduled event. The Aug. 31 feature has seen its winner’s purse rise to $10,000 while the main event on Sept. 1 will reward $20,000 to the victor.

“The Dairyland Showdown is a fan-favorite event at a facility our competitors enjoy, as well,” World of Outlaws series director Steve Francis said in a press release Friday. “This heavy storm is just preventing us from being able to race this weekend, but fortunately working with everyone at Mississippi Thunder and at Deer Creek we are able to put together a new set of races leading into Labor Day that will be spectacular.”

Brandon Sheppard and Cade Dillard were the Late Model winners on Thursday night. Brandon Davis won the Thursday USRA Modified feature.

Three-day tickets and passes will be honored when the series returns. Those unable to attend can mail their tickets in for a refund before June 6 to 1140 72nd Avenue, Minnesota City, MN 55959.

MLB

Navy commissions USS Cooperstown

NEW YORK — The U.S. Navy on Saturday commissioned the USS Cooperstown in honor of 70 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame players who served in the military during wartime.

The littoral combat ship is named after the village in New York state where the Hall is located.

Hall of Famers Joe Torre and Johnny Bench took part in the ceremony, with Torre delivering remarks and Bench presenting a long glass, a nautical telescope.

“It is critical that we honor the legacy of these Hall of Famers," Torre said, "not just for what they did on the field, but for what they sacrificed and what they accomplished off the field. Their legacy lives on with the USS Cooperstown and with the sailors here today and in the years to come.”

The 70 players honored served in conflicts from the Civil War through the Korean War. The ship’s motto is “America’s Away Team.”

Torre, a former player and longtime New York Yankees manager, was elected to the Hall in 2014. Bench, a catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, was selected in 1989.

Bench's father and Torre's older brother served in the Army and Navy, respectively, during World War II, according to the Hall of Fame.

The ship, built by the Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Wisconsin, was launched in 2019 and christened in 2020. It was delivered to the Navy in September.

From New York City, the ship will sail to its base in Mayport, Florida.

Yankees' Judge set for return Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects slugger Aaron Judge will return from a right hip strain for Tuesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics.

Judge worked out Saturday at the team's minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, about 30 minutes from where the Yankees were playing the Rays.

“I think he’s doing really well,” Boone said before playing the Rays. “I think we’re going to be in a good spot come Tuesday to where he’s done everything for several days.”

"That was the calculus in this weekend," Boone added. “It’s like, do we want to push him back out there if he’s 85, 90%. I wasn’t comfortable doing that just because I don’t want a strain to turn into a bad situation where we’re talking six, eight weeks.”

Judge hasn't played since April 27 and missed his eighth games Saturday. The injury-depleted Yankees started Saturday with a 17-16 record and trailed the major league-best Rays by 10 games in the AL East.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson, out since April 6 with a right hamstring strain, worked out with Judge and is to intensify his on-field drills during the upcoming week ahead of a possible minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Boone said that designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined since April 16 due to a strained left hamstring, is not as close as Donaldson to coming back but is making progress.

“He’s doing well.” Boone said. “I've been kind of encouraged with how is progress has gone pretty well.”

Right-hander Luis Severino is set to make the the first of at least three minor league starts Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón is scheduled to get an injection for his ailing back on Tuesday.