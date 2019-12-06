lax briefs

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo advances to NAIA quarters
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The No. 6 Viterbo volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against No. 12 Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA Championship Round of 16 on Friday to win in five sets, 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 27-25, 15-10.
Junior Miah Garant led the V-Hawks' (34-6) attack with 29 kills on a .407 hitting percentage. Fellow juniors Maya Roberts (20) and Katie Frohmader (12) also posted double-digit kills, while sophomore Lauryn Sobasky and freshman Abbey Johnson had 33 and 31 assists, respectively.
Viterbo senior Jenna Phillips, who had 21 digs, led a defense that held Central Methodist (33-4) to a .222 hitting percentage. Johnson (13) and senior Rachel Frankowski (12) added double-digit digs.
With the win, the V-Hawks advanced to Friday night's quarterfinals and were set to play No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan. First serve was scheduled for 6 p.m., and the match ended after press time, so go to lacrossetribune.com for details.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
A.J. Taylor out for season
INDIANAPOLIS — University of Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor has been ruled out for the season, ending a strong career with the Badgers
Taylor injured his right leg last week against Minnesota, and will not play for the Badgers in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State or in the bowl game Wisconsin goes to.
Taylor was listed as questionable on Monday’s status report, but Friday’s status report cemented the end of his UW career.
Taylor is Wisconsin’s third-leading receiver this season, totaling 267 yards and two touchdowns on 23 catches. He is the only senior receiver on Wisconsin’s roster.
PENN STATE KEEPS FRANKLIN: Penn State head football coach James Franklin has agreed to the terms of a new six-year contract to continue in his current position with the Nittany Lions through 2025.
The new agreement for Franklin was approved Friday by the Penn State board of trustees’ compensation committee.
Franklin, who had been under contract through the 2022 season before the new deal was announced, has compiled a 55-23 record with the Lions since taking over in 2014. He led Penn State to a 10-2 record this season, including a 7-2 record and a second-place finish in the Big Ten East. The Nittany Lions will learn their bowl destination on Sunday.
The new agreement came a little more than a week after reports surfaced that Franklin had spoken to officials at Florida State about its head coaching position, and that the two sides had “mutual interest.” Franklin also had been linked to speculation he’d be offered the Southern California job if head coach Clay Helton was let go.
NBA
Knicks fire Fizdale
NEW YORK — The Knicks have fired coach David Fizdale on the heels of back-to-back blowout losses.
The Knicks lost 129-92 to the Nuggets at home Thursday night, in an effort Fizdale called “sickening.” That came three days after losing by 44 to the Bucks. ESPN reported the firing on Friday.
The Knicks are 4-18, the second-worst record in the NBA.
Assistant coach Keith Smart was fired as well, and ESPN reports that remaining assistants Mike Miller and Pat Sullivan are the team’s candidates for interim head coach.
Fizdale’s 21-83 record gave him the worst winning percentage (.202) in franchise history.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida to name court after Donavan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Billy Donovan is returning to Florida for good.
The Gators are naming their basketball court after Donovan, who led them to back-to-back national championships, four Final Four appearances and six Southeastern Conference titles during his 19 years in Gainesville.
“Billy Donovan Court” will be formally introduced Feb. 15 during Florida's game against Vanderbilt. Donovan will be in attendance since it takes place during the NBA’s All-Star break.
“I was totally shocked,” Donovan said. “It was really emotional. I didn’t anticipate this. I’m thankful, I’m honored and just incredibly humbled by it all.”
Donovan made basketball matter at Florida, leading the Gators to a 467-185 record before leaving to take over the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015.
NFL
Vinatieri, Hilton ruled out
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be without kicker Adam Vinatieri and Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton this weekend at Tampa Bay.
Vinatieri was limited in practice Wednesday and didn't work out Thursday or Friday because of a left knee injury. The NFL's career scoring leader has missed 14 kicks this season — eight field goals and six extra points.
Indy (6-6) claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers this week and he'll will replace the 46-year-old Vinatieri.
Hilton will miss his fifth game in six weeks.
Starting cornerback Kenny Moore II also has been ruled out by coach Frank Reich. Moore has an injured ankle.
Reich also said starting running back Marlon Mack and rookie receiver Parris Campbell are expected to return from hand injuries this week.
MLB
Kendrick, Nats agree to deal
WASHINGTON — Postseason star Howie Kendrick and the World Series champion Washington Nationals agreed to a $6.25 million, one-year contract, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.
Speaking on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal was still pending a successful physical exam, the people confirmed to The Associated Press that an agreement was in place for Kendrick to return to Washington for what will be his 15th season in the majors.
One of the people said the contract includes a mutual option for 2021.
The 36-year-old Kendrick hit .344 with 17 homers and 62 RBI in 121 regular-season games before all of his postseason contributions provided some real pop in the postseason. to action in 2019 was quite a success.