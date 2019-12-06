lax briefs

Taylor injured his right leg last week against Minnesota, and will not play for the Badgers in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State or in the bowl game Wisconsin goes to.

Taylor was listed as questionable on Monday’s status report, but Friday’s status report cemented the end of his UW career.

Taylor is Wisconsin’s third-leading receiver this season, totaling 267 yards and two touchdowns on 23 catches. He is the only senior receiver on Wisconsin’s roster.

PENN STATE KEEPS FRANKLIN: Penn State head football coach James Franklin has agreed to the terms of a new six-year contract to continue in his current position with the Nittany Lions through 2025.

The new agreement for Franklin was approved Friday by the Penn State board of trustees’ compensation committee.

Franklin, who had been under contract through the 2022 season before the new deal was announced, has compiled a 55-23 record with the Lions since taking over in 2014. He led Penn State to a 10-2 record this season, including a 7-2 record and a second-place finish in the Big Ten East. The Nittany Lions will learn their bowl destination on Sunday.