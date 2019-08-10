NFL
Burks tears pectoral muscle
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Second-year linebacker Oren Burks, penciled in as a starter in the Green Bay Packers base defense, is believed to have a torn pectoral muscle, a source told ESPN on Saturday.
More tests are scheduled to determine the course of action, another source said, but the Packers’ defense has lost a starter at least temporarily.
Burks, a third-round pick in 2018, was expected to start next to Blake Martinez in the middle of the 3-4 defense. Burks played only 122 snaps as a rookie but was slowed by a shoulder injury in his rookie preseason. Burks missed the first two games of the 2018 season while recovering.
The injury occurred in the first quarter of last Thursday’s preseason opener against the Texans. It was originally believed to be a shoulder injury, but the Packers on Saturday called it a chest injury.
Coach Matt LaFleur did not provide an update after Saturday’s practice when asked whether Burks would miss significant time.
“Honestly, I don’t really know anything right now,” LaFleur said. “It’s kind of wait and see, but I hope not.”
The Packers used undrafted rookie Curtis Bolton in Burks’ place during practice and had seventh-round pick Ty Summers working with the second-string defense even though Summers led the team with 10 tackles against the Texans. Summers also had an interception during practice off quarterback DeShone Kizer.
That inside linebacker spot, however, could be considered a part-time player because defensive coordinator Mike Pettine at times uses a safety in that position during his sub packages. On Saturday, safety Raven Greene was the first one in that spot in the dime defense, while fellow safety Josh Jones also has lined up there this summer.
Lions sign QB Johnson: The Detroit Lions have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to compete for the backup quarterback job behind Matthew Stafford.
This is the latest stop for the 33-year-old, who started three games for the Washington Redskins last year, completing 52 of 91 passes for 590 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
A fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 draft, he has bounced around from team to team and league to league throughout his pro football career.
The Lions mark the 13th NFL team for Johnson, who also played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League and was expected to play for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before Washington signed him last year.
Detroit needed to sign Johnson after Tom Savage suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Thursday night’s 31-3 loss to New England.
LPGA
Jutanugarn moves into first
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn shot a four-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Saturday.
Jutanugarn had six birdies and two bogeys on a partly sunny day with the breeze at 5-10 mph and temperatures in the 60s. The Thai player had a 16-under 197 total. She won the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open last year for her first LPGA Tour title.
South Korean players Jeongeun Lee (66) and Mi Jung Hur (70) were tied for second.
Moriya Jutanugarn opened with rounds of 64 and 66 and has hit 48 of 54 greens in regulation.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Sanders out indefinitely
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban says freshman running back Trey Sanders is “out indefinitely” with a foot injury.
Saban said Saturday the injury will require surgery. He did not provide further details.
Saban says defensive tackle DJ Dale will likely miss about a week with a sprained knee. Linebacker Joshua McMillon also sustained “a potential knee injury.”
Sanders was rated the nation’s No. 6 overall prospect and top running back in the 247Sports composite rankings.
He was likely to contend for playing time behind Najee Harris, with Brian Robinson also returning to the backfield.
Depth could become an issue for the Crimson Tide, which had to replace leading rusher Damien Harris and first-round NFL draft pick Josh Jacobs.
Alabama also has freshman running back Keilan Robinson and redshirt freshman Jerome Ford.
