lax briefs

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers start homestand Sunday
The La Crosse Loggers start a four-game homestand Sunday against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Copeland Park.
It will be the Loggers first home game since last Sunday, which was also against the Rafters. La Crosse dropped that game 8-3.
The Loggers then were on the road for rest of their five games this past week, including Saturday's game at the Wisconsin Woodchucks, which ended after the Tribune went to press.
La Crosse had only won one game this past week — a 6-1 win over the Green Bay Booyah on Thursday — heading into Saturday night's contest. The Loggers, which entered Saturday at 10-13, dropped games against the Rafters on Monday, the Booyah on Wednesday and the Woodchucks on Friday.
JT Thompson had a team-high 20 RBI heading into Saturday, followed closely by Kobe Kato's 19 RBI. Trey Harris (17) and Matt Stinebiser (10) also had double-digit RBI.
La Crosse hosts the Rafters on Sunday and Monday and the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday and Wednesday before playing at the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday and Friday. The Loggers then return home for a two-game set with the Woodchucks.
NFL
Zimmer says Cook told him he'd report to Vikes camp on time
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are expecting running back Dalvin Cook to report on time for training camp, coach Mike Zimmer said Saturday.
Cook has begun the final year of his rookie contract. The 2019 Pro Bowl pick took a break from the virtual offseason program last month, seeking a new deal, but Zimmer said on a video conference call to discuss his contract extension that Cook told him he'd be present in Minnesota next week. Veterans are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday for coronavirus testing.
Cook, a second-round draft pick in 2017, would delay his eligibility for unrestricted free agency by a year if he were to hold out from training camp based on a provision in the new collective bargaining agreement. Cook will make a base salary of slightly more than $1.3 million this season. He had 1,135 rushing yards and 519 receiving yards in 14 games last year.
Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks
NEW YORK — The New York Jets traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.
The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — all pending physicals.
Seattle confirmed the trade details in a statement and welcomed him to the team in a Twitter post.
The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets, a situation that increasingly appeared headed for a divorce when the two-time Pro Bowl selection criticized ownership early in the week and then took shots at coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas in an interview with the Daily News published Friday.
The 24-year-old was drafted by the Jets with the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU in 2017. He quickly established himself as one of the best players at his position, being selected for the last two Pro Bowls and making the All-Pro squad last year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!