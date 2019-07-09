WOMEN’S SOCCER
World Cup champs return home
NEW YORK — Megan Rapinoe stepped off the plane with champagne in hand — a fizzy souvenir from a most memorable trip overseas.
“Thank you, France, for the hospitality,” the U.S. soccer star said. “But wow, we are very excited to be back in America.”
The U.S. women’s national team arrived in New York on Monday, a day after beating the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title.
Players and staff touched down at about 4:30 p.m. at Newark Liberty International Airport, where they were met with cheers and a banner saying “Congratulations Team USA!” More fans waited at their hotel in Manhattan, and the players are sure to be feted around the city all week, capped with a ticker-tape parade Wednesday up the Canyon of Heroes.
“I think everyone’s feeling just incredible right now,” said Alex Morgan, who swapped out her imaginary teacup for a gold bottle of bubbly on the flight.
Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal in the championship game, kicking off a party that carried over to the tarmac in Newark.
Players gathered for a toast and posed for pictures as they sang “We Are The Champions.”
“We kind of went through stages,” Morgan said. “Initially everyone was excited, and then a little hungover, and then we slept a little bit, and then we got up and started just celebrating a little more.”
USWNT ACCEPTS CONGRESS INVITATION: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation for the U.S. women’s soccer team to celebrate its World Cup victory with a visit to Congress.
The New York senator said Tuesday he looks forward to scheduling a time when “these inspiring women can come to the nation’s capital.”
Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in Congress invited the team to visit. Rapinoe told reporters earlier this week in New York she’s “very happy” to accept.
The team co-captain has said she’s not interested in celebrating at the White House. It’s unclear if the winning team would be invited by President Donald Trump to visit.
PARADE SET FOR WEDNESDAY: A ticker tape parade to shower the U.S. women’s national soccer team with praise and paper confetti will start at 8:30 a.m. CST in New York City on Wednesday.
It will be the city’s first ticker tape parade since the team’s Women’s World Cup win in 2015.
The procession will move up the Canyon of Heroes, a section of Broadway between the Battery and City Hall in Manhattan. Large crowds are expected.
Mayor Bill de Blasio will then give the players a symbolic key to the city. All tickets for the City Hall ceremony have now been issued.
NFL
Former Lions safety retires
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Glover Quin has retired after 10 seasons in the NFL.
The former Detroit Lions and Houston Texans safety announced his plans Tuesday on Instagram.
Quin started every game for nine straight years after starting in 12 games as a rookie in 2009 with the Texans. He had an NFL-high seven interceptions in 2014 with the Lions and 24 interceptions during his career.
Houston drafted him in the fourth round out of New Mexico in 2009. Quin left the Texans to sign a five-year deal in 2013 with the Lions and was given a contract extension with them in 2017.
Detroit released the 33-year-old Quin in February with one year left on his deal.
MLS
NFL owner to talk expansion with MLS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and team president Tom Glick will travel to New York next week and meet with Major League Soccer officials in an effort to convince them to bring an expansion team to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tepper has been working to bring an MLS team to Charlotte since purchasing the Panthers last summer.
Glick believes “the region deserves it. We think the region will support it, and we are confident of that.”
He says the goal is to land an MLS team as soon as possible.
MLS will announce two expansion teams by July 31.
Glick spoke Tuesday at a news conference to announce Charlotte will host an International Champions Cup game for the next five years. Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium hosted two CONCACAF Gold Cup matches last month attracting more than 59,000 fans.
FIRE MOVING FROM STADIUM: The Chicago Fire will pay $65.5 million to leave the suburban Chicago stadium that has been the team’s home for more than a decade.
On Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported the team has agreed to pay the community of Bridgeview to break its lease at SeatGeek Stadium, which is approximately 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.
The agreement calls for the Fire to pay $10 million upfront plus $5 million to upgrade existing soccer facilities near the stadium and the $50.5 million balance through 2036. With the agreement, the Fire won’t play their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium beginning next season but will still be allowed to train there and its youth academy will continue to be based in Bridgeview.
A new home for the team has not been announced. The Fire played at Soldier Field in Chicago from 1991 until 2001 and from 2003 through part of the 2006 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.