PGA
An takes lead at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Byeong Hun An shot a 5-under 65 on Friday in the Wyndham Championship to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend
An was at 13-under 127 halfway through the PGA Tour's final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Brice Garnett was a stroke back after a 64, and six players — including 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and first-round co-leader Sungjae Im — were at 9 under.
Adam Svensson also was in that group after shooting the best round of the day — a 61 — and threatening to become the first player on tour this year to break 60.
An, who shared the first-round lead with Im at 8 under, made his move up the leaderboard with three straight birdies late in his round.
Finishing on the back nine, the 27-year-old South Korean who's winless on tour had birdies on Nos. 3-5 and closed his second consecutive bogey-free round with four straight pars.
For a while, the story of the day was whether Svensson would become the 11th player in PGA Tour history to break 60 — and the first since Brandt Snedeker opened this tournament last year by shooting a 59 on his way to a victory.
Svensson birdied seven holes on the front nine and added two more on Nos. 12-13 to move to 9 under for the day.
His best chance to go even lower came on No. 15 but he missed a 7-foot birdie putt.
LPGA
Buhai stretches lead at British Open
MILTON KEYNES, England — Ashleigh Buhai stretched her surprise lead at the Women's British Open to three shots, shooting a bogey-free 5-under 67 in Friday's second round.
Buhai, a 30-year-old South African who has never won on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the final eight holes to post 12-under 132.
Alone in second at 9 under was 20-year-old Hinako Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut.
Shibuno, who shot 66 on Thursday, had a 69 on Friday and wowed spectators at Woburn Golf Club with her fearless play. She led for much of the afternoon before Buhai overtook her. Shibuno has two victories in Japan this year and is ranked 46th in the world.
American Lizette Salas was third at 8 under. She birdied the first four holes en route to a bogey-free 67.
Bronte Law, the top-ranked English player at No. 19, also shot 67 and was four shots back alongside Celine Boutier, second-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Caroline Masson and local favorite Charley Hull, who is playing on her home course. Boutier had the day's lowest round at 66.
Danielle Kang had a disappointing 72 and was six shots back.
Defending champion Georgia Hall was also 6 under after a 69, along with Ariya Jutanugarn (70), Carlota Ciganda (69) and top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who was frustrated after a 70. Ko is seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week's Evian Championship in France.
NFL
HOF to expand in 2020
CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will expand the number of potential inductees to 20 in 2020 as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season.
Calling it a centennial class, hall president David Baker said Friday five modern-day players, 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches could be elected next year. The modern-day group would be decided by the 48 selection committee voters, as always, on the day before the Super Bowl in February.
The other 15 would be voted on as one bloc, not individually, by the selection committee. They would be chosen by a 25-member committee that will include Hall of Famers, historians and current voters.
Part of the 2020 class would be inducted in early August. The others would be enshrined about Sept. 17, 2020, the date that marks 100 years from the original NFL game.
Baker did not identify the specific members of the 25-person committee, nor the exact voting procedures. Through the years, 80% positive votes have been required for election.
He joked that with so many potential inductees next year — the current maximum is eight — there will be "a lot of doors to knock on" with the good news.
