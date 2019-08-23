NFL
Son accused in former Vikings lineman’s death
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — The son of former NFL lineman Barry Bennett is accused of shooting Bennett and his wife multiple times, killing them, then driving out of state and boarding a flight to Mexico, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant and were searching for Dylan Bennett, 22, who is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, without premeditation, in connection with the deaths of his parents, Barry and Carol Bennett.
Their bodies were found Wednesday in their home near Long Prairie, a small town about two hours northwest of Minneapolis.
Authorities believe the Bennetts were killed Monday. The complaint said Carol Bennett, who would’ve been 64 on Thursday, was shot multiple times in the back and torso. Barry Bennett, 63, was shot multiple times in the torso and head.
Dylan Bennett’s car was found at the home, with an empty box for a 9mm handgun and a box for ammunition inside. Carol Bennett’s car was missing.
According to the criminal complaint, Barry Bennett told the Todd County Sheriff’s Office in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts about killing his parents while he was in a mental health treatment facility.
The criminal complaint outlines how authorities tracked Dylan Bennett’s movements in recent days.
Barry Bennett was seen Monday in the city of Long Prairie at about noon; earlier Monday, Dylan Bennett was seen driving his car during a bank transaction in which a large sum of cash was withdrawn from the Bennetts’ account, the complaint said.
Carol Bennett’s credit and debit cards were used in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Her car was found in Columbus, Ohio; Dylan Bennett had a plane ticket for a flight from Columbus to Cancun, Mexico.
Authorities believe Dylan Bennett was in Mexico on Thursday, based on phone usage.
Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with New Orleans, the New York Jets and Minnesota.
The Star Tribune reported Bennett had retired from teaching physical education in Long Prairie, a town of about 3,500 people.
NBA
At the fair, Wolves boss addresses Wiggins’ play
ST. PAUL — Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas hasn’t shied away from questions regarding Andrew Wiggins’ inconsistent play. And as he made the media rounds at his first Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, almost every outlet Rosas stopped by asked him how he planned to unlock the potential Wiggins has, potential he doesn’t show on a nightly basis.
“Andrew in particular with his talent and physical abilities, the potential he’s shows, we’ve got to get that on a more consistent basis,” Rosas said at the Star Tribune stage. “He’s focused on it as well. In order for us to have the success we want to have, he’s got to be a main contributor. He understands that, we understand that.”
To Rosas, some factors that contribute to this inconsistency has been out of Wiggins’ control, like the number of coaches he has had during his young career. Rosas is hopeful having Ryan Saunders as his head coach, along with the changes the Wolves are making in terms of player development, will remove that uncertainty from the equation.
“To be fair to him, he needs some continuity in terms of coaching, philosophy, strategy and style of play,” Rosas said. “We think he’s going to be one of the better beneficiaries of this style of play. His physical tools, talent and skill. We do feel there’s a lot of upside for him. He’s worked very hard this summer. He’s been committed to everything that we’ve done.”
Walton will not face discipline over assault case: The Sacramento Kings and the NBA have announced they are taking no action against Luke Walton after not finding enough evidence during an investigation into allegations that the coach sexually assaulted a woman.
The team and league began a joint investigation in April following a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant, who “elected not to participate in the investigation. Based on this and the available evidence, the investigators determined that there was not a sufficient basis to support the allegations made against coach Walton.”
The Kings and NBA said Friday the matter is considered closed barring further evidence emerging.
Walton was hired by the Kings on April 13 just one day after being dismissed from his first head coaching job with the Lakers.
“Luke Walton is our head coach and we support him and his team as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season,” the Kings said in a statement.
NASCAR
NTSB releases first report on Earnhardt crash
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — The National Transportation Safety Board says part of the landing gear collapsed and a section of the right wing hit the runway as the plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. touched down a third time during its crash in East Tennessee last week.
The NTSB released a preliminary report Friday essentially repeating the description investigators offered at a news conference last week.
Earnhardt, a NASCAR television analyst and retired driver, was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, two pilots and the family dog when their Cessna Citation Latitude crashed Aug. 15. The report says three passengers suffered minor injuries.
The report says the plane bounced twice during its landing, then continued airborne down the runway until touching down a third time with about 1,000 feet of paved surface remaining. The plane went through a chain-link fence before resting on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91.
The flight crew assisted passengers in evacuating through the main entry door.
