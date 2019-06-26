NWL
Balandis flies home for Lithuanian National Team
La Crosse Loggers pitcher Marius Balandis left the La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday morning to pitch for the Lithuanian national team.
The 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher — who is from Vilnius, Lithuania — made seven appearances for the Loggers and posted a 3.44 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 15⅔ innings pitched.
NHL
Roberto Luongo retires
SUNRISE, Fla. — Roberto Luongo wanted to keep playing and keep chasing the elusive Stanley Cup, largely because he believes the Florida Panthers are finally in position to be a playoff contender.
His body wanted otherwise.
And Luongo ultimately listened.
The most popular player in Panthers history announced his retirement Wednesday — doing so via Twitter in two different voices, one to support each side of his personality. The first was in his usual self-deprecating comic fashion, saying he “decided to take my talents to a South Beach retirement home.” The other was a heartfelt open letter to fans, where he revealed that he cried when he told his children he was done.
Luongo never hoisted the Stanley Cup, though his legacy is secure regardless. His 489 career victories are third in NHL history behind only Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy, and Brodeur is the only goalie to have appeared in more games or made more saves than Luongo.
It could be argued that no one was better for longer than Luongo was. Among the seven goaltenders to appear in at least 900 games, Luongo’s .919 save percentage is the best.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
POTUS responds to Rapinoe video
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called out U.S. women’s national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe after a months-old video was posted on social media in which she used profanity when she said she wasn’t going to the White House if the team wins the Women’s World Cup.
“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.
The president also tweeted that he will invite the U.S. team “win or lose.”
Rapinoe’s comments came during an interview for a magazine in January in which she was asked if she was excited by the prospect of going to the White House. In a video of an interview excerpt posted Tuesday, she can be seen using a profanity when she says she’s not going.
“We’re not gonna be invited,” she added.
The U.S. team, the defending World Cup champion, plays host France in a quarterfinal match on Friday.
Trump’s tweets came two days after an interview with The Hill in which he said it wasn’t appropriate for Rapinoe to protest during the national anthem.
Rapinoe started kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to show solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did it before NFL games to protest social and racial injustice. But the United States Soccer Federation then adopted a policy that requires players to stand.
Now she stands, but she has been criticized for not singing and putting her hand over her heart like other players.
Rapinoe, who is gay, has frequently spoken out about politics and has criticized the Trump administration and its policies in the past.
Teammate Ali Krieger tweeted in support of Rapinoe. Media access to players is tightly controlled at the World Cup and the players were not available for comment.
Krieger said she would also skip a White House visit.
“I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable,” Krieger posted.
Alex Morgan told Time Magazine last month that she would not visit the White House if the United States was invited.
“I don’t stand for a lot of things the current office stands for,” Morgan said, pointing particularly to the family separation policy at the southern border.
NCAA
UConn rejoins Big East
STORRS, Conn. — UConn is heading back to the Big East.
The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees on Wednesday accepted an invitation to move its basketball and most other athletic teams from the American Athletic Conference.
University President Susan Herbst signed a contract with the Big East that includes a $3.5 million entry fee, and the teams are expected to begin play in the conference in the 2020-21 academic year.
“While we all appreciate the AAC...the board must make a decision that is best for the athletic program,” said Tom Ritter, the interim chairman of the Board of Trustees. “At this time, I support accepting the Big East invitation as a better overall fit and, in my opinion, best for our program and student athletes.”
The move is designed energize the school’s fan base by renewing some old rivalries. It also means an end to costly road trips to states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Florida for conference games. UConn is currently dealing with a deficit in its athletic division of more than $40 million.
The school hasn’t indicated what it plans to do with its football program, a sport not offered by the Big East. But as part of the contract with the Big East, UConn has agreed not to seek football membership at this time in any Power Five conference and to pay a $30 million exit fee if it leaves the Big East during its first six years of membership. The fee would eventually drop to $15 and later $10 million.
