COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-L splits nonconference DH
The UW-La Crosse baseball team beat St. Scholastica (Minn.) 8-7 in the first game before the Saints turned the tables and beat the Eagles 7-6 in the second game of a doubleheader at Copeland Park on Wednesday.
La Crosse (21-13) third baseman Brennan Schmitt was 5-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI and had four RBI and the home run in the second game. Nate Heili and Carson Youngquist each homered in the first game, and Youngquist drove in three runs.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kleman named NSIC Pitcher of the Year
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After helping Winona State win back-to-back regular season conference titles for the first time in program history, Jordyn Kleman has been named the NSIC Pitcher of the Year for the second consecutive season. The La Crosse Logan graduate joins WSU/NSIC Hall of Famer and current coach, Cyndy Jones, as the second two-time Pitcher of the Year in program history.
Kleman (24-1) leads the NSIC in wins and opponent batting average (.165), and ranks third in ERA (1.59) and strikeouts (183). The junior right-hander threw two no-hitters this year, adding to her remarkable program record of seven in her career. Kleman’s win total ranks fourth in Division II and she ranks 10th in the country in hits allowed/7-inn. (4.01). Kleman was named the NSIC Pitcher of the Week five times during the 2019 campaign. She is now a three-time All-NSIC First Team recipient after also being named the 2017 Freshman of the Year prior to 2018 Pitcher of the Year honors.
Shortstop Lani Van Zyl earned NSIC Player of the Year becoming the first Warrior in program history to earn Player of the Year honors twice.
Manager Greg Jones was named NSIC Coach of the Year for the second straight season and fourth-time in his 19-year tenure. Jones guided Winona State to a perfect 30-0 regular season conference record — setting a new NSIC record for wins.
No. 6 ranked Winona State (45-5) opens play in the 2019 NSIC Tournament on Thursday, May 2 in Rochester, Minnesota at 2 p.m. WSU is seeking back-to-back tournament titles to go along with its consecutive regular season crowns.
MLB
Brewers place SP Anderson on IL
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have put righty Chase Anderson on the injured list after he lacerated his right middle finger while warming up for a start against Colorado.
The Brewers made the move before Wednesday night’s game at Miller Park. The team didn’t say how the cut occurred.
Anderson began the season in Milwaukee’s bullpen but moved into the rotation late last month after Freddy Peralta went on the injured list and Corbin Burnes was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio.
Anderson posted a 1.86 ERA in two starts, striking out nine with five walks over 9 2/3 innings. Including five relief appearances this season, Anderson is 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA.
Right-handed reliever Jacob Barnes started in place of Anderson. Burnes was recalled from San Antonio to fill Anderson’s spot on the roster.
NBA
Wolves hire Rockets exec Gersson Rosas
MINNEAPOLIS — A person with knowledge of the process tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves have decided to hire current Houston Rockets executive Gersson Rosas as president of basketball operations.
Rosas, a native of Bogota, Colombia, will become the NBA’s first Latino top basketball executive.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had yet to announce the hire of Rosas, who has been a finalist for the top job with several other NBA teams. He had a three-month stint as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks in 2013, before resigning and returning to the Rockets, who have taken one of the league’s most progressive approaches to personnel and strategy under general manager Daryl Morey.
Rosas replaces Tom Thibodeau, who was fired at midseason from his dual role as president and coach.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Recording claims Miller paid Ayton
NEW YORK — A former aspiring business manager for NBA players took the witness stand at a college basketball bribery trial Wednesday to deny charges that he paid off coaches at major programs to get their help in landing clients with potential for lucrative pro contracts.
“I never paid a coach with the intent of bribing or influencing anyone,” Christian Dawkins told a jury in federal court in Manhattan.
Dawkins, 26, described resisting pressure from FBI agents posing as investors in his fledging sports management company to make payouts to coaches at schools including the University of Arizona, University of Southern California, Creighton and Texas Christian University. At one point during the testimony, the defense played a secret recording where Dawkins complains to one of the undercovers that they shouldn’t “be Santa Claus and just give people money,” saying the funds would be better spent at strip clubs.
Earlier Wednesday, the government ended its case by playing other wiretap recordings of Dawkins. On one 2017 call, then-Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson tells Dawkins that head coach Sean Miller was involved in a deal to pay eventual No. 1 NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton $10,000 a month to play for the Wildcats.
There was no immediate comment Wednesday from officials at Arizona. Miller, who remains the coach at Arizona, has repeatedly declined to discuss the investigation.
Dawkins was testifying in his own defense at a federal trial where he and his co-defendant, amateur coach Merl Code, have pleaded not guilty to charges accusing them of conspiring to bribe coaches in 2017 while trying to get Dawkins’ company off the ground.
Asked specifically about an alleged $2,500 bribe made on behalf of an NBA agent to then-University of South Carolina assistant coach Lamont Evans, Dawkins told the jury that the money instead was meant to cover the expenses of the family of basketball player P.J. Dozier, a top recruit at the time.
Dawkins insisted it wouldn’t make sense to bribe coaches because they carry little influence over players’ decisions on who to hire as agents and business managers.
