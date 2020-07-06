LAX briefs

The Loons and Columbus Crew each went to a field for their scheduled friendly in Orlando, Fla., but jointly decided in an “overabundance of caution” to not play each other amid COVID-19 concerns, a United spokesman told the Pioneer Press.

Instead, each club were to hold intrasquad scrimmages to get ready for their first group-stage games in the MLS is Back Tournament slated to start Wednesday. The Loons’ first scheduled game is next Sunday against Sporting Kansas City.

The Crew confirmed on Thursday it had one player with a positive test for the coronavirus.

United had a positive test from a player, but ESPN reported Sunday the unnamed player has since had consecutive negative tests and that original sample is considered a “false positive or testing error.”

The Loons play Colorado Rapids on July 22, and the Rapids on Sunday postponed its flight to Orlando, according to The Athletic. The web site said two players of its traveling group, including a player, had tested positive for COVID-19.