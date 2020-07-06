LAX briefs

NFL
Mahomes, Chiefs agree to 10-year extension worth more than $400M
The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year contract extension worth over $400 million total that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Chiefs picked up Mahomes’ fifth-year option for the 2021 season in April, putting him under contract for the next two seasons. The 10-year extension puts him under contract with the Chiefs for the next 12 seasons.
The Chiefs had said they intended to sign their franchise quarterback to an extension but had previously indicated it might not happen until after this season.
Mahomes, 24, was named Super Bowl MVP after Kansas City’s 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to win a league MVP and Super Bowl before turning 25.
Mahomes became the youngest quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP, helping the Chiefs erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit by leading three touchdown drives. He finished 26-of-42 for 286 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), two interceptions and a 78.6 passer rating. He joined Tom Brady (Super Bowl XLIX) and Terry Bradshaw (XIV) as the only players to win Super Bowl MVP despite throwing multiple interceptions.
Mahomes was named the NFL’s MVP after the 2018 season when he led the NFL with 50 touchdown passes and threw for 5,097 yards in his first full season as a starter.
NBA
Bucks close practice facility
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s latest round of testing for the coronavirus.
Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World.
The news of the closing was first reported by ESPN, which said the Bucks closed the facility after receiving results from Friday’s testing.
The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.
Milwaukee is scheduled to resume play July 31 against the Boston Celtics, its first of eight games to close the regular season.
MLS
Loons cancel tune-up scrimmage
One week before its scheduled season restart, Minnesota United called off its tune-up scrimmage on Sunday night.
The Loons and Columbus Crew each went to a field for their scheduled friendly in Orlando, Fla., but jointly decided in an “overabundance of caution” to not play each other amid COVID-19 concerns, a United spokesman told the Pioneer Press.
Instead, each club were to hold intrasquad scrimmages to get ready for their first group-stage games in the MLS is Back Tournament slated to start Wednesday. The Loons’ first scheduled game is next Sunday against Sporting Kansas City.
The Crew confirmed on Thursday it had one player with a positive test for the coronavirus.
United had a positive test from a player, but ESPN reported Sunday the unnamed player has since had consecutive negative tests and that original sample is considered a “false positive or testing error.”
The Loons play Colorado Rapids on July 22, and the Rapids on Sunday postponed its flight to Orlando, according to The Athletic. The web site said two players of its traveling group, including a player, had tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of positive tests inside the MLS “bubble” have been increasing. The league said it had two positive tests among 329 tests on-site on June 28; four positives were among 392 on Tuesday; six positives among 855 tests on Thursday; two positives among 1,191 tests on Saturday.
In total, that is 14 positives among 2,767 total tests for MLS personnel in Florida in a week’s time.
MLB
Markakis opts out of season
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis opted out of the 2020 season on Monday due to increased concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Markakis is the second Atlanta veteran in two days to announce plans to sit out the 60-game season. He follows right-hander Félix Hernández, the former Cy Young winner with Seattle who was competing for a rotation spot before opting out on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Markakis said Monday he was uneasy about playing the season without fans and then was swayed by his telephone conversation with teammate Freddie Freeman, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has fever and other symptoms.
“Just hearing him, the way he sounded on the phone, it was tough,” Markakis said. “It was kind of eye-opening. What everything that’s going on, not just with baseball but all over the world, it makes you open your eyes.”
Freeman, top setup man Will Smith, right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma tested positive for the coronavirus. Manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that Smith and Toussaint have no symptoms, while Kozma also has fever.
Snitker said Monday the four continue to progress through protocols. He said it wouldn’t be fair to the players to provide more detailed daily updates.
Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman and Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond are among the other players who have opted out.
Braves first base coach Eric Young Sr. also will sit out the season.
Snitker said he respected the decision by Markakis, who he said is “an ultimate pro.” Snitker said losing the respected veteran was a blow to the team’s hopes for winning a third straight NL East title.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!