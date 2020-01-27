lax briefs

Tolzien was hired Monday as an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys, per multiple reports, reuniting him with Mike McCarthy, who was named the head coach in Dallas earlier this month. Tolzien played three seasons under McCarthy as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Tolzien worked as an opponent analyst for UW this season after ending his NFL career in 2017.

“This is a good way for me to get my feet wet (in coaching) and try it out and see where it goes from there,” Tolzien told the State Journal when he was hired by UW last summer. “I don’t want to predetermine anything. I just kind of want to see how it goes and work my hardest, try to be an asset as much as I can. At the end of the year I can go from there.”

Tolzien went 21-5 as the Badgers’ starting quarterback in 2009-10, leading UW to the 2011 Rose Bowl.

NFL

Browns bringing back Berry

CLEVELAND — Andrew Berry is coming back to the Browns. This time as the boss.