lax briefs

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Onalaska boys, Aquinas girls still No. 1
The Onalaska High School boys basketball team and the Aquinas girls team stayed atop their respective divisions in the latest Associated Press state rankings, which were released Monday.
The Hilltoppers (13-1) received seven of eight first-place votes in Division 2, as did the Blugolds (15-1) — who on Saturday beat Beaver Dam, which dropped to No. 2 in Division 2 as a result — in Division 4.
Onalaska, which has won nine games in a row after beating Chippewa Falls and Holmen last week, is still one spot ahead of Central (9-3). The Red Raiders are tied with Seymour, which received one first-place vote, at No. 2 in Division 2. Central, which went 1-2 in the Montverde Invitational in Florida late last week, plays Minnehaha Academy on Saturday.
In Division 5, Bangor and Blair-Taylor boys held steady at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively. The Cardinals are still undefeated at 12-0, and the Wildcats, whose only loss came to Bangor, are 10-1.
Like Aquinas, the Melrose-Mindoro girls held its spot in Division 4. The Mustangs (13-1) are ranked fourth.
In Division 2, Onalaska (11-3) stayed at No. 6, while Central did not receive any votes after getting one vote last week. The Red Raiders lost to West Salem on Thursday.
Prairie du Chien (10-3), which was tied for ninth in Division 3 last week, jumped to seventh. Arcadia (11-2) continued to receive votes in Division 3.
Bangor (14-1) took sole possession of third in Division 5 after being tied for the spot last week. Blair-Taylor (8-3), which lost to the Cardinals on Saturday, and Cashton (11-2), which lost to the Cardinals last Tuesday, both received a vote in Division 5.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Kora Malecek honored
Onalaska High School’s Kora Malecek was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, Gatorade announced Monday.
Malecek, who is the first Hilltopper to receive the award, is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, which will be announced in February.
The junior won the Division 1 state meet this past season and helped the Hilltoppers finish second as a team. Malecek also finished 30th at the Nike Cross National Finals.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King doesn't travel with team
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without one of its best offensive players Monday night when it plays No. 18 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The team announced that sophomore wing Kobe King is attending to a personal matter and did not make the trip to Iowa City. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report that King, a former Wisconsin Mr. Basketball out of La Crosse Central, won’t be available when the Badgers (12-8, 5-4 Big Ten) face the Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3).
A message left for King’s mother, Julie Platten, wasn’t immediately returned. When reached on his cell phone Monday afternoon, La Crosse Central coach Todd Fergot said he was traveling back from a tournament in Florida and hadn’t heard anything about any issues with King until an assistant coach notified him about seeing something online a few minutes earlier.
King, who is in his third year in the program, is second on the team in scoring at 10.0 points per game. He’s been a bright spot offensively, more than doubling his production from his redshirt freshman season (4.2 ppg) in 2018-19.
King scored a career-high 24 points in a win over Indiana in the Big Ten opener. He scored 21 points in a 71-70 home loss to Illinois on Jan. 8, with UW coach Greg Gard admitting in a television interview three days later that he probably should have gone to King more down the stretch in that defeat.
King has struggled knocking down shots in the past three games, going 7 of 27 overall during that stretch. He’s coming off a scoreless performance in a 70-51 loss at Purdue on Friday night.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon up to No. 3
NEW YORK — Oregon moved up one spot in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll to No. 3 after beating rival Oregon State twice in a 48-hour span.
The Ducks jumped UConn to move behind South Carolina and Baylor in the Top 25 released Monday. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor garnered three and Louisville one.
Oregon was the preseason No. 1, led by star Sabrina Ionescu. Expectations climbed after the team shocked the U.S. national team in an exhibition game, but losses to Louisville and Arizona State moved the Ducks down the poll.
UConn, which beat Tennessee and East Carolina last week, was fourth and Louisville fifth in the latest poll. Stanford, N.C. State, UCLA, Mississippi State and Oregon State round out the first 10 teams. The Beavers dropped three spots after getting swept by Oregon.
Missouri State re-entered the Top 25 at No. 24, replacing West Virginia, who fell out.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tolzien leaving Badgers
Former University of Wisconsin quarterback Scott Tolzien is getting another shot in the NFL next season, this time in a new role.
Tolzien was hired Monday as an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys, per multiple reports, reuniting him with Mike McCarthy, who was named the head coach in Dallas earlier this month. Tolzien played three seasons under McCarthy as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Tolzien worked as an opponent analyst for UW this season after ending his NFL career in 2017.
“This is a good way for me to get my feet wet (in coaching) and try it out and see where it goes from there,” Tolzien told the State Journal when he was hired by UW last summer. “I don’t want to predetermine anything. I just kind of want to see how it goes and work my hardest, try to be an asset as much as I can. At the end of the year I can go from there.”
Tolzien went 21-5 as the Badgers’ starting quarterback in 2009-10, leading UW to the 2011 Rose Bowl.
NFL
Browns bringing back Berry
CLEVELAND — Andrew Berry is coming back to the Browns. This time as the boss.
Berry, who left Cleveland’s front office last year to work in Philadelphia, agreed Monday to become the Browns’ new general manager and executive vice president, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Berry will get a five-year deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the hiring official.
Berry will be just the second black GM currently working in the NFL. Miami’s Chris Grier had been the league’s only minority GM.
The 32-year-old Berry re-emerged as the favorite to become Cleveland’s new GM on Friday, when Vikings assistant general manager George Paton removed his name from consideration. Paton spent 13 seasons working with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, and it appeared they might be reuniting in Cleveland.
Paton had gotten a second interview with the Browns.
Berry didn’t need one as the team was very familiar with him from his previous stint in Cleveland. He’s the sixth GM hired by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam since 2012.
Berry, who served as the Eagles’ vice president of football operations last season, will have final say over Cleveland’s 53-man roster.
MLB
Arizona acquires Marte
PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Pittsburgh Pirates sent the two-time Gold Glove outfielder and 2016 All-Star to the Diamondbacks on Monday for prospects Liover Peguero and pitcher Brennan Malone. The Diamondbacks received cash considerations as part of the deal while Pittsburgh obtained $250,000 in international signing money.
The 31-year-old Marte is coming off a stellar 2019 in which he hit .295 and set career-highs with 23 home runs and 81 RBI. He has an $11.5 million salary this year, and his contract includes a $12.5 million team option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.
Marte served as one of the core members of the group that led the Pirates to three consecutive playoff berths from 2013-15. He reached the All-Star game in 2016 but also served an 80-game suspension in 2017 after testing positive for steroids.
The Pirates are in the midst of a rebuild after revamping their leadership structure following a last-place finish in the NL Central in 2019. The ascension of outfielder Bryan Reynolds during a breakout rookie season in 2019 and Gregory Polanco’s expected recovery from shoulder issues that limited him to 42 games last season gave Pittsburgh all the flexibility it needed to move Marte.
The Diamondbacks selected Malone with the 33rd overall pick in the draft last season. The hard-throwing right-hander was considered one of the top prospects in the Arizona system. Malone went a combined 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances in Class A.
Peguero hit a combined .326 (74 for 227) with 11 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 38 RBI in 60 games in the low minors last season.