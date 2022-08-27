LAX Briefs

NFL

Panthers' Darnold suffers high ankle sprain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez both suffered “significant” injuries in the 21-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

Darnold has a high ankle sprain, which is normally a four-to-six week injury. But Rhule said doctors haven't determined how much time he'll miss, adding that putting him on short-term injured reserve is a possibility.

The Panthers will enter the season with Baker Mayfield as their starter and P.J. Walker as his backup.

“We're not sure of the exact length of that injury,” Rhule said Saturday on a videoconference call. “We sent those images to a specialist to gauge it, but it does look like a significant injury that could take some time.”

Gonzalez’s injury appears even worse, and there is a possibility it could be season-ending. He will see a specialist to determine the degree of injury.

Rhule wouldn't specify what Gonzalez did to his groin while practicing kicks into the net on the sideline. But he said the Panthers will be looking to sign a kicker before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

“We are bringing guys in and figuring out our options,” Rhule said.

Gonzalez finished last season 20 of 22 on field goals after joining the Panthers in Week 2 of the regular season and making 22 of 23 extra points. The Panthers re-signed Gonzalez to a two-year, $4.5 million contract after he made his final 17 field goals last season.

Rhule said fullback Gio Ricci was getting an MRI on his groin, but said it doesn't appear to be as significant as the injuries to Darnold and Gonzalez. Tight end Ian Thomas and center Bradley Bozeman are expected to return from injuries next week and play in the season opener against the Browns.

NBA

Former NBA player Terrence Williams pleads guilty to fraud

NEW YORK — Former NBA player Terrence Williams has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud and identity theft in connection to a multimillion-dollar scam against the basketball league's health plan, authorities said.

Williams, 35, entered his plea in federal court in Manhattan on Friday. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January, and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, and a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for the identity theft.

An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney.

Williams was accused of being the leader of the scheme, which consisted of fraudulent claims and paperwork being submitted to the league's plan for medical and dental reimbursements.

He and 17 other former players were charged in an indictment in October 2021, and authorities said at least $5 million in false claims were submitted to the plan between 2017 and 2021.

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Terrence Williams ran the scheme and recruited others to be part of it, giving them fake paperwork to submit.

Authorities said Williams received at least $300,000 in kickbacks from the others for his efforts.

In situations where others involved balked, authorities said Williams pretended to be other people and threatened them in order to gain compliance.

The former player had been on pretrial release but was remanded into custody earlier this year, with authorities telling a judge he had threatened a witness.

As a part of the plea agreement, Williams will pay $2.5 million in restitution to the plan and forfeit over $650,000 to the federal government.