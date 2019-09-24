NFL
Roethlisberger undergoes surgery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had surgery to repair his right elbow on Monday.
Team spokesman Burt Lauten said Roethlisberger underwent the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in consultation with team physician Dr. Jim Bradley.
The 37-year-old Roethlisberger left at halftime of a 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sept. 15 after complaining of elbow pain. The team placed him on season-ending injured reserve the following day but has not detailed the exact nature of Roethlisberger’s injury.
Roethlisberger will begin rehabilitation when he returns to Pittsburgh and plans to return to the field in 2020. The two-time Super Bowl winner signed a contract extension in the spring that runs through the 2021 season.
The Steelers, with Mason Rudolph taking over at quarterback, dropped to 0-3 with a loss to San Francisco on Sunday.
NBA
Durant likely won’t play this season
NEW YORK — Nets general manager Sean Marks says the expectation is Kevin Durant won’t play this season, although the All-Star forward will have a say in determining when he’s ready.
Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was injured while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July.
Marks says Tuesday that Durant’s recovery is going well and believes he wants to play this season. But he says the team is taking a long-term approach and planning on Durant not playing.
The Nets also signed All-Star Kyrie Irving in July. He was hurt Tuesday when he was elbowed during a pickup game. Marks doesn’t believe the injury was serious.
BUCKS FINED FOR COMMENT: The NBA fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 on Tuesday over a comment general manager Jon Horst made about the team’s plans to offer league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a “supermax” extension.
The league says Horst violated league rules “governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.” The Bucks cannot publicly commit to offering anyone a supermax until the summer following that player’s seventh season.
Antetokounmpo is entering his seventh season. He would be eligible to sign a record five-year extension worth nearly $250 million in July 2020, with that new deal beginning in the 2021-22 season.
Horst was asked at a televised event about the status of Antetokounmpo’s long-term contract. He replied by saying “right now, you can’t talk and negotiate anything. Giannis, basically, a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he’ll be offered a supermax extension.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas receives notice of allegations
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday that alleges significant violations within its storied men’s basketball program, including a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.
The notice includes three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting and cites a lack of institutional control. It also includes notice of a secondary violation in football tied to then-coach David Beaty that involved the use of an extra coach during practice.
While the document does not go into detail about what the basketball program is accused of doing, Kansas was among the most prominent programs swept up in an NCAA probe into a pay-for-play scheme that began with an FBI investigation into apparel company Adidas. A former Adidas employee testified that he made payments to the family of one Kansas recruit and the guardian of a current player. Text messages presented in court revealed a close relationship between Self and the Adidas employee.
The school said in a statement that it “strongly disagrees with the assertion that it ‘lacks institutional control.’ In fact, the university believes the record will demonstrate just the opposite.”
“The University of Kansas has high standards of ethical conduct for all our employees, and we take seriously any conduct that is antithetical to our values and missions,” Kansas chancellor Doug Girod said. “While we will accept responsibility for proven violations of NCAA bylaws, we will not shy from forcefully pushing back on allegations that the facts simply do not substantiate.”
Girod also said that the school would “stand firmly behind coach Self,” who delivered its fifth national championship in 2008 and has a team that could contend for another title this season.
The NCAA’s Stacey Osburn declined to comment on “current, pending or ongoing investigations.”
“I have always taken pride in my commitment to rules compliance and led programs that operate with integrity,” Self said, “and I am proud of the success that we have achieved at each program along the way. Every student-athlete who has ever played for me and their families know we follow the rules.
“These allegations are serious and damaging to the university and to myself,” he added, “and I hate that KU has to go through this process. With our staff’s full cooperation, these allegations will be addressed within NCAA procedures with urgency and resolve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.