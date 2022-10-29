LAX Briefs

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Gregg breaks record, UW-L sweeps WIAC

WEST SALEM — UW-La Crosse’s dominance in men’s and women’s cross country continued as they swept the WIAC individual and team championships.

The men’s team secured their fifth-straight conference championship with a team score of 27. The women’s team is now back-to-back WIAC champs with a team score of 26. Both Eagles teams had five top 10 finishers.

After a second place finish at last season’s conference meet, UW-L junior Ethan Gregg won the men’s race with a time of 23:38.4. It’s the fastest eight kilometer time in WIAC Championship history and only the second sub-24 minute time in conference history.

Gregg, a two-time WIAC Athlete of the Week this season, beat out second place Christian Patzka of UW-Whitewater by 30.3 seconds.

Eagles junior Maddie Hannan won the women’s six kilometer race with a time of 21:41.5. It’s Hannan’s first conference race win and third top 10 finish in as many seasons.

In the men’s race, junior Isaac Wegner took third (24:30.1) and sophomore Corey Fairchild. Aidan Matthai was the highest finishing freshman in the race, placing eight with a time of 25:09.5. Junior Parker Huhn (25:13.7) rounded out the men's top 10.

In the women’s race, Sophomore Katelyn Chadwick (22:20.5) in fourth and junior Julia Anderson (22:21.2) in fifth rounded out the top five in the women’s race.

Junior Maddy Vantassel finished in sixth with a time of 22:24.8 and sophomore Jenna Lovejoy — last season’s WIAC newcomer of the year — took 10th at 22:46.9.