HORSE RACING
Maximum Security bettors lost $9 million on disqualification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bettors who wagered on Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby only to see the colt get disqualified for interference will receive refunds.
Twinspires.com, Churchill Downs’ online wagering service, tweeted that it will give back up to $10 to anyone who bet on Maximum Security to win in Saturday’s Derby.
The company said $6,212,046 was bet on the colt to win. Maximum Security also had $1,495,408 bet to place and $1,272,082 wagered to show, so the disqualification cost those bettors about $9 million.
Country House, a 65-1 shot, was moved up to first place from second. The colt paid $132.40, $56.60 and $24.60.
Twinspires.com says $520,907 was wagered on Country House to win.
A $2 exacta wager — involving horses finishing first and second — paid $3,009.60. A $1 superfecta bet — involving the first four horses — returned $51,400.10.
Churchill Downs said wagering on the Kentucky Derby increased 10% to a record $165.5 million, surpassing the old mark of $149.9 million set last year. This year’s wagering included $4.1 million bet in Japan, the first time the Derby was offered for wagering in that country. Master Fencer, the first Japan-bred to run in the Derby, was sixth.
NASCAR
Cup Series race at Dover postponed to Monday
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway has been postponed by rain and will be run on Monday.
Chase Elliott, last week’s winner at Talladega, won the pole and will lead the field to green at 12:01 p.m. Dover hasn’t held a Monday race since 2007.
Elliott topped the speed chart on a blistering qualifying session Friday and set a track record when he hit 165.960 mph. Elliott and William Byron made it a 1-2 front row for Hendrick Motorsports. The 23-year-old Elliott became the youngest pole winner at Dover.
Jimmie Johnson holds the Dover record with 11 wins and he topped the final practice Saturday with a fast lap of 161.863 mph in the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, is mired in the longest losing streak of his career dating to his June 4, 2017, victory at Dover.
TENNIS
Osaka wins opener at Madrid Open
MADRID (AP) — Naomi Osaka won her opening match at the Madrid Open, Caroline Wozniacki withdrew due to injury and Garbine Muguruza was upset by Petra Martic in straight sets on Sunday.
Top-ranked Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, hit 43 winners, including eight aces, on the outdoor red clay to beat 2016 finalist Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 7-6 (6).
“For me, I’m just happy to get through it,” Osaka said. “I feel the most nervous during the first round and to play against Cibulkova was kind of tough for me, especially on clay.”
Osaka will face Sara Sorribes in the second round after she got past fellow Spanish wild card Lara Arruabarrena.
A lower back injury forced Wozniacki to retire from her match with Alizé Cornet when she was losing 0-3 in the first set.
Martic ousted two-time grand slam winner Muguruza 7-5, 7-6 (2), a week after the Croat won her first career title in Istanbul.
Martic will next face fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber, who broke Lesia Tsurenko six times to earn a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
RUNNING
Kipchoge targets London for attempt at sub-2 hour marathon
OXFORD, England (AP) — Eliud Kipchoge has funding from Britain’s richest man for his bid to break the two-hour marathon barrier again later this year.
The fastest marathon runner of all time announced plans for the record attempt during a visit to the track in Oxford where Roger Bannister ran the first sub-four-minute mile 65 years ago on Monday.
“I want to unlock that thought that there are limitations in the human being,” Kipchoge told The Associated Press at the Iffley Road track. “There are no barriers when you believe in yourself and try and trust in what you are doing.”
The 34-year-old Olympic champion has gained the trust of Jim Ratcliffe, who founded chemicals group INEOS and is estimated by London-based Sunday Times Rich List to be worth 21 billion pounds ($28 billion).
Ratcliffe spent the London Marathon earlier this month in the pace car watching Kipchoge win the event for a record fourth time.
London is where Ratcliffe hopes the Kenyan runner will in September or October be lowering his world record marathon time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds — set in Berlin in September — to under two hours.
Kipchoge made an attempt at the Monza motor racing circuit in Italy in May 2017, falling 26 seconds short across 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers) around an oval track in a time not sanctioned by the IAAF, because of variables such as pacers entering mid-race and drinks being given to runners via mopeds.
