lax briefs

COLLEGE SPORTS
Big Ten Conference suspends ‘organized team activities’
The Big Ten Conference added a new layer Friday to its restrictions on member athletic programs amid concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a statement released just after 10 a.m., the conference announced that all “organized team activities” are suspended until April 6. The decision will be re-evaluated at that point. This announcement comes after Thursday’s decision to completely end all competition this school year for Big Ten schools.
“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the conference’s statement. “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”
The Big Ten also put a moratorium on on- and off-campus recruiting for the foreseeable future.
An exact definition of “organized team activities” wasn’t spelled out in the conference’s statement, but the Badgers’ football spring practices slated to begin on Sunday, March 22 will be pushed back until after April 6. A UW spokesperson told the Wisconsin State Journal that team weight lifting falls under the conference’s ban.
Per the spokesperson, all student-athlete facilities — including locker rooms, weight rooms, dining hall and nutrition centers — will close Friday until at least the scheduled end of UW’s spring break. If those facilities are open after that point is to be determined. However, student-athletes will have access to all sports medicine facilities and staff, the spokesman said.
UW students begin their spring break Friday afternoon, and will return to online-only classes until at least April 10.
NCAA Committee works
toward eligibility relief
A day after what was to be their final season was canceled, seniors saw a ray of light for a reprieve on Friday.
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee said “eligibility relief is appropriate” for athletes who started the 2020 spring sports season but didn’t get to finish because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The Big Ten Conference nixed the rest of the 2019-20 competition season on Thursday. On Friday, it added that all organized team activities were suspended until at least April 6.
Details still need to be finalized, but the NCAA announcement could mean this season wouldn’t count against the four-year eligibility limit for teams in spring sports.
UW has 10 teams in spring sports: softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s rowing, women’s lightweight rowing, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.
Rosters for those teams at UW show 55 seniors plus three graduate students.
The NCAA said that governance bodies will work through rules implications in the coming weeks.
RACING
NASCAR, IndyCar won’t race this weekend due to COVID-19
NASCAR and IndyCar both reversed course Friday and pulled the plug on racing this weekend, with IndyCar suspending its season through the end of April due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR only suspended Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Both events were already scheduled to be run without spectators.
IndyCar was scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg without fans. Formula One also canceled its season opening race in Australia, leaving the first weekend of global motorsports without a major event.
“After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all events through April,” IndyCar said. “(The) safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority.”
NBA
Hiatus to last ‘at least 30 days’
MIAMI — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season.
“What we determined today is that this hiatus will be, most likely, at least 30 days,” Silver said on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” while making his first public comments since the league suspended play Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19. A second Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, said Thursday that he has also tested positive.
Later, in an open letter to NBA fans, Silver said “we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.”
Silver did not say if the league intends for the regular season to resume or if the NBA, should it return to action, would immediately go into postseason play. It’s also unclear if play will be able to resume with fans in the stands, something the league’s owners were willing to go without prior to Gobert’s diagnosis and the escalation of the situation. The 30-day minimum hiatus would mean no games until at least April 10.
Silver said the league and the players association will have to continue determining “what makes sense here without compromising anyone’s safety and I think it’s frankly too early to tell,” Silver said.
The regular season was to go until April 15, with the playoffs scheduled to start on April 18 and the NBA Finals to begin June 4. The NBA’s 30-day plan was decided on the same day that Major League Soccer announced a 30-day shutdown in response to the virus, that Major League Baseball said opening day would be delayed at least two weeks and the NHL began what it called a “pause” in its season.
“This literally changes hour-by-hour in terms of what we know,” Silver said.
Silver was also asked on TNT if the season may be over. “Of course it’s possible,” Silver said. “I just don’t know more at this point.”
Meanwhile, NBA great and longtime commentator Charles Barkley was not on the “Inside The NBA” broadcast Thursday night and revealed that he is self-quarantining for 48 hours because he has not felt well since a recent trip to New York.
Barkley said he has been tested for COVID-19 and has not yet received the results. “This thing is so scary,” Barkley said.
For now, NBA players have been told to remain in their home market through at least Monday — some teams such as the Toronto Raptors that are self-quarantining would, in theory, need to remain place for longer — and speak to a team physician or team athletic trainer once daily. Group workouts and practices are not being permitted yet.
In most cases the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus; in mild cases it can take about two weeks, in more severe cases it can take 3-6 weeks.
“This remains part of a complicated and rapidly evolving situation that reminds us that we are all part of a broader society with a responsibility to look out for one another,” Silver wrote. “That is what the NBA will continue to do, and we are grateful for your understanding and for being the best fans in sports.”
There are 259 games left unplayed on this season’s schedule. If the regular season is not resumed, that would be the second-largest number of games missed in league history.
The 2011-12 season was shortened by a total of 240 games because of a lockout that wound up trimming 16 games from each team’s schedule. The 1998-99 season lost 464 games because of another lockout where teams wound up playing a 50-game schedule.
Shutting down could cost the league hundreds of millions in revenue such as tickets sold, concessions and purchases of souvenirs and merchandise — adding to the financial concerns of a year where the league lost as much as $400 million, by its own estimate, after a rift last fall that started with a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.