NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers fall in extras
THUNDER BAY, Ontario — Twice the La Crosse Loggers took the lead in extra innings on Sunday and twice they gave it up. The Thunder Bay Border Cats scored twice in the bottom of the 12th to defeat La Crosse 7-6 on Sunday in Thunder Bay.
The Loggers (13-15) took the lead in the 10th on a Ryan Holgate RBI groundout, but the Border Cats scored tied it on a wild pitch. Thunder Bay (11-17) scored two of their extra inning runs without recording a hit.
La Crosse took the lead in the 12th after Cody Jefferis scored on a passed ball, but the Border Cats tied it thanks to a wild pitch that scored Nick Seamons before winning on a run-scoring single by Anthony Galati two batters later.
The Loggers received another solid start from their starter pitcher on Sunday with Matt Kennedy allowing four runs — two earned — on five hits with two strikeouts. But poor defense continues to plague the Loggers. They tallied four more errors to bring their league-leading total to 51. They have the third-worst fielding percentage in the Northwoods League at .954.
Brady Allen was 2-for-6 with three RBI and a triple to lead the La Crosse offense.
NBA
Ethan Happ signs summer league deal
CHICAGO — Ethan Happ will play with the Chicago Bulls’ entry in the NBA Summer League, the former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball standout said Saturday.
Happ, one of the most productive players in UW program history, wasn’t among the 60 selections in the NBA draft on Thursday night. But he could earn a training camp invite from the Bulls — or another team, for that matter — with a strong showing in the MGM Resorts Summer League, which runs July 5-15 in Las Vegas.
A four-year starter for the Badgers, Happ finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,217) and blocked shots (154). He finished second in steals (217) and third in both points (2,130) and assists (423).
As a senior, Happ averaged 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds while earning second-team All-America honors. He’s the only three-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree in program history.
LEONARD OPTS OUT OF DEAL: In a widely expected move, Kawhi Leonard will decline his 2019-20 player option with the Toronto Raptors to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
However, Haynes noted that Leonard is “believed to be seriously considering re-signing with the Raptors.”
Leonard would have earned roughly $21.3 million in 2019-20 had he exercised the option. But even if he intends to return to the Raptors, opting out was a no-brainer for the three-time All-Star.
The Raptors can offer him a five-year, $189.7 million max extension, while other teams can’t give him more than a four-year, $140.6 million contract.
MLB
Mets manager, pitcher argue with reporter
CHICAGO — New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway shouted profanities at a Newsday reporter in the clubhouse Sunday and starting pitcher Jason Vargas challenged the reporter to a fight and had to be restrained from going after him.
The incident came after the Mets’ bullpen blew a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning of what ended as a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Reporters asked repeatedly after the game about Callaway’s decision to stick with reliever Seth Lugo during the eighth inning instead of going to closer Edwin Diaz. Lugo allowed a go-ahead three-run homer to Javier Baez.
After the news conference, Callaway walked past Newsday’s Tim Healey in the clubhouse. Healey told Callaway he would “see you tomorrow,’’ and Callaway responded by calling a “m——-f——-.”
Callaway instructed the team’s public relations staff to escort Healey from the clubhouse, telling them to “get this m——-f——- out of here,” according to multiple reporters present.
When Healey did not leave, Vargas then stared him down and shouted at him, including saying, “I’ll knock you the f—- out, bro,” according to a Yahoo Sports account.
Vargas charged at Healey but was held back by teammates, including Carlos Gomez and Noah Syndergaard. No punches were thrown in the incident.
NHRA
Tasca III wins Funny Car
NORWALK, Ohio — Bob Tasca III won consecutive Funny Car events for the first time in his career, beating Jack Beckman in the final round of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Sunday.
A week after winning in Bristol, Tennessee, for his first victory in nearly seven years, Tasca edged Beckman with a 4.383-second pass at 245.09 mph in a Ford Mustang for his sixth career win.
“I never gave up and I thank the people that never gave up on me,” Tasca said. “I always knew if I could get the right car under me we could do great things. I woke up this morning and was as confident as I ever was, and when you make four runs in the 3.00s in very challenging conditions, there was no reason why we couldn’t have won. I’m glad we got it done.”
Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Chris McGaha in Pro Stock and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Torrence, the defending season champion and current points leader, powered to his sixth win in the last seven races and 33rd in his career. He beat Pat Dakin with a 3.832 at 323.27.
McGaha raced to his first win of the year and eighth overall, topping Alex Laughlin with a 6.620 at 210.11 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Hines, the five-time season champion and points leader, rolled to his fifth victory of the year and class-best 53rd overall. He beat Eddie Krawiec with a 6.895 at 196.99 on a Harley-Davidson.
