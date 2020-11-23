lax briefs

COLLEGE SPORTS
UW-L, Viterbo pause activities
UW-La Crosse and Viterbo are suspending all athletic activities in response to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative recommendation to cancel in-person sports for 30 days as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, the schools announced Monday.
UW-L has suspended activities for the remainder of the fall semester, while Viterbo’s suspension will be in effect through Dec. 27.
“The current COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse community is concerning, so with that in mind, all athletically-related activities will be suspended for the rest of the fall semester,” UW-L said in a release.
“While this decision was not made lightly, the safety of all students and staff has to and will be our top priority,” Viterbo said in a release.
Western Technical College, meanwhile, has canceled spring and winter sports for the 2020-21 academic year, which impacts men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball.
NFL
Burrow has torn ACL, MCL
Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow injured multiple ligaments in his left knee on Sunday, sources told ESPN.
An MRI showed Burrow tore his ACL and MCL and suffered other structural issues, sources said. Bengals coach Zac Taylor would not confirm the extent of the knee damage but said that Burrow will be out for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Taylor did not have a timetable for Burrow’s expected surgery or a rough estimate for Burrow’s return aside from some point during the 2021 season.
“He’s been in great spirits,” Taylor said Monday. “On the bus, on the plane, you know, in the facility today, he’s responded as well as he could possibly do it and we’ve all noticed that.”
In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Burrow said “See ya next year,” suggesting his 2020 season was done. Cincinnati officially placed this year’s top overall draft pick on injured reserve on Monday.
Knee injuries of this nature usually sideline players anywhere from nine to 12 months, though each player heals and rehabs differently. But Burrow’s status for the start of next season is now in question. Taylor declined to clarify when asked if he believed Burrow will be ready for the start of the 2021 season.
Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s 20-9 loss at Washington. Burrow suffered the injury after he was sandwiched by two Washington defenders who converged on him on a third-and-2 pass attempt.
MLB
Field of Dreams game rescheduled
NEW YORK — The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.
MLB said Monday the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.
The teams had been scheduled to play at the 8,000-capacity temporary ballpark next to the Field of Dreams movie site last Aug. 13. When the schedule was revamped because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4 because of the pandemic.
The rescheduled game will be MLB’s first in Iowa. The original schedule for 2021 had the Yankees playing a three-game series at the White Sox from Aug. 13-15.
Jed Hoyer gets new contract: Jed Hoyer has a new contract to go with his new position with the Chicago Cubs.
The team announced Monday it had agreed to a five-year deal with Hoyer that runs through the 2025 season. The 46-year-old Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations when Theo Epstein stepped down last week.
“My family and I believe he is going to be an incredible baseball operations president,” team chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement, “and Cubs fans have one of the best in the business leading the team to continue our commitment to sustained success.”
Hoyer could end up shepherding the Cubs’ roster through significant turnover. Ricketts has spoken about his desire to avoid paying baseball’s luxury tax for big-spending clubs, and the team is still in the middle of expensive multiyear deals for outfielder Jason Heyward and starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks. Core players Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber will all become free agents after next season.
Hoyer had served as the Cubs’ general manager since Epstein took over the franchise. The pair worked together for 17 of the past 19 years in Boston and Chicago. The Red Sox won two World Series under Epstein, breaking an 86-year title drought.
