MLB
Pirates pitcher denied bond
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez has been ordered held without bond following his arrest on multiple felony charges including sexual assault of a minor.
Vázquez was taken into custody last week by Pennsylvania State Police on an arrest warrant from Florida stemming from illicit electronic communication with an underage girl. State police say he told investigators he attempted to have sex with the girl during a meeting at her house in 2017.
Vázquez was charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old.
Westmoreland County District Judge Charles Moore denied bond for the 28-year-old Vázquez during a brief hearing Wednesday.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it began investigating Vázquez in August after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between Vázquez and a teenage girl living in Florida.
Wacha suffers shoulder injury: St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha left Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with right shoulder tightness.
Wacha had a 2-0 count on Diamondbacks right fielder Abraham Almonte in the bottom of the second inning when a trainer came out to check on him. After a short conversation on the mound, Wacha and the trainer walked into the Cardinals dugout.
Wacha was charged with two runs on four hits in 1⅔ innings. He made his 28th appearance and 23rd start of the season, striking out three and walking two on 43 pitches.
Wacha hasn’t won a game since July 19. His three strikeouts gave him 759 in his career, which is 19th-most in Cardinals history.
Dyson out for year: Minnesota reliever Sam Dyson had surgery on his shoulder, ending the right-hander’s season and potentially putting 2020 in jeopardy as well.
Dyson had the capsule repair operation Tuesday in California. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the timeline isn’t firm, but it could be a year before he can pitch in a game again.
The Twins acquired Dyson from San Francisco at the trade deadline this year, sending three minor leaguers to the Giants. He has one more club-controllable year before he can become a free agent.
Dyson went on the injured list less than a week after being acquired and has made only 12 appearances since the trade. Minnesota had a chance to clinch the AL Central title Wednesday with a victory at Detroit and a Cleveland loss to the White Sox.
NFL
Steelers trade for Seattle tight end
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired tight end Nick Vannett from the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft.
Pittsburgh is in need of help at tight end. The team placed Xavier Grimble on injured reserve Wednesday with a calf injury sustained against San Francisco on Sunday. Veteran Vance McDonald is dealing with a shoulder issue that makes his status for Monday night’s game against Cincinnati uncertain.
Vannett, a third-round pick in 2016, had 48 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns in three-plus seasons with the Seahawks, including four catches for 38 yards so far in 2019.
Coach Mike Tomlin called the move necessary to provide the team with depth. McDonald exited in the first half of Pittsburgh’s loss to San Francisco last Sunday. Grimble played extensively in McDonald’s absence but will be out at least the next two months.
Tomlin said Wednesday he’s “optimistic” that McDonald will be available against the Bengals (0-3) and called Vannett’s addition “significant.”
The trade is the second in as many weeks for the winless Steelers (0-3), who acquired defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from Miami on Sept. 18 in a deal that sent Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2020 to the Dolphins.
NBA
Irving suffers facial fracture
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving is hurt before his Nets career even begins.
Irving sustained a left side facial fracture after being elbowed during a pickup game, and the Nets said Wednesday the All-Star point guard is listed as day to day.
Irving was hurt Tuesday in one of the final workouts before the team opens training camp. The injury came less than an hour before general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson were scheduled to address the media, and Atkinson instead skipped the press conference to accompany Irving for evaluation.
Brooklyn opens training camp on Saturday.
Irving was signed in July after two seasons in Boston. He has had to wear a mask previously during games to protect a facial fracture, including early in the 2017-18 season after he was elbowed by former teammate Aron Baynes.
SOCCER
Messi out indefinitely
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says Lionel Messi will be sidelined because of a muscle injury picked up in the first half against Villarreal in a Spanish league match on Tuesday.
The club says Messi has a left abductor injury but did not give a timeline for his recovery.
Spanish media says Messi is expected to miss the league game at Getafe on Saturday and is doubtful for the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday.
Messi made his first start of the season against Villarreal following a long layoff because of a right calf injury sustained in the preseason.
Messi played his first minutes of the season when he came off the bench in the second half of a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last week. He also came off the bench in the second half of the 2-0 loss at Granada in the Spanish league on Sunday.
