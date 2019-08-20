TENNIS
Central sweeps at home
The La Crosse Central High School girls tennis team took a 6-1 victory over Baraboo and defeated Reedsburg 7-0 to win both matches on its home courts on Tuesday.
No. 1 singles Kayla Holman fought for a 4-6, 8-6, 10-8 win against Baraboo’s Rachel Walters.
Holman flew to a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Reedsburg’s Hayden Stovey while Central’s’ No. 2 doubles duo of Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum went 6-2, 6-1 against Gabby Weis and Emily Wood (Reedsburg).
Johnson earns Tigers’ lone victory: Black River Falls fell in the Mondovi Triangular as Mondovi beat the Tigers 6-1.
No. 1 singles Danielle Johnson had the team’s lone win with a 7-5, 6-3 finish over Mondovi’s Marissa Pax.
Luther splits in Appleton: Onalaska Luther didn’t suffer a single loss, as the Knights won all eight matches against Kaukauna.
Sarah Hoffe took the No. 1 singles match with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Auden Pearson as Cassie Warren won the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0 against Katie Frank.
The Knights fell in their second match of the day after being defeated 6-2 by Kimberly.
Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl earned a victory at No. 1 doubles, defeating Kimberly’s Tina Nahn and Kennedy Ziesemer 6-4, 6-4.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Winona prospect commits to Wisconsin
WINONA — Winona Senior High defensive end Aaron Witt has flipped his college commitment from Iowa to Wisconsin, he announced on Twitter on Monday.
“Wisconsin has been my dream school and I just could not turn down this opportunity,” Witt said in a tweet. “I am very grateful for the staff and everyone at The University of Iowa. With that being said I am committing to the University of Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound three-star recruit is ranked as the 34th strongside defensive end in the country and the 7th-ranked prospect in the state of Minnesota regardless of position by 247sports.com.
The recruiting process has been eventful for Witt, who originally committed to the University of Minnesota last fall. He then decommitted from Minnesota this May before committing to Iowa in June. And now has landed in Wisconsin’s recruiting class.
Witt lived in opponents’ backfields last season as a junior, racking up 18 tackles for loss to go along with seven sacks. He also had three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. He is third all-time in career sacks at WSHS with 12, and needs 5.5 this season to tie Nick Waldo’s record of 17.5.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Kendall wins player of week
Holmen High School graduate Jeren Kendall just put together arguably one of the best weeks of his minor-league baseball career.
He was awarded the California League player of the week for Aug. 12-18 after going 10-for-21 with three homers, a triple, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and seven walks drawn for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.
Kendall, who was the No. 23 pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 MLB Draft, had homers in three straight games in a series against Modesto. He tallied 16 total bases and eight RBI in those contests to start his week. He finished it with two hits, two runs and two RBI against Visalia.
Kendall’s hitting .213 this season with a .467 slugging percentage and .788 OPS.
MLS
St. Louis granted expansion team
ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer has awarded the next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium will be built and the team will begin play during the 2022 season.
MLS commissioner Don Garber made the announcement Tuesday at the Palladium near Lafayette Square. The team does not yet have a name.
NFL
Antonio Brown practices with new helmet
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the Oakland Raiders in a certified helmet. Coach Jon Gruden said Brown participated in the team’s first practice session back at team headquarters Tuesday, two days after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out” after missing time fighting with the league and the union over his helmet.
Brown was not wearing a helmet during the open portion of practice and spent some of the time during stretch in the nearby weight room. But he walked off the field after practice holding his new helmet and Gruden says he’s running well after also missing time with frostbitten feet.
