NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Willmar scores in seventh to beat Loggers
Willmar’s Justin King doubled in James Gamble for the go-ahead run with two out in the seventh inning as the Stingers defeated the La Crosse Loggers 4-3 in Northwoods League baseball action on Sunday.
Willmar took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but Trey Harris answered with a two-run homer, scoring Tyson Donahue, in the bottom of the inning to make it a one-run game.
La Crosse then tied it up at 3 in the sixth inning as Brady Allen drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Harris. Harris singled and advanced to third on a single by Matthew Stinebiser.
The loss drops the Loggers record to 15-19 and 3.5 games behind Great Plains East division leaders Waterloo (18-15).
PGA
Lashley wins first PGA Tour title
DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley walked toward the 18th green at Detroit Golf Club on the verge of winning his first PGA Tour title, thinking about the plane crash that killed his parents and girlfriend.
“It was surreal,” Lashley said Sunday after completing an unlikely wire-to-wire victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “I didn’t know what to think. There was a lot going through my mind.”
Lashley closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 25-under 263 and win by six shots, the margin he took into the day.
His parents and girlfriend were killed in a plane crash 15 years ago. He dabbled in real estate after graduating from the University of Arizona, briefly quit playing professional golf several years ago and resumed playing in the PGA Tour’s minor leagues.
“Without my parents, I wouldn’t have started playing golf when I was little,” said Lashley, who began playing when he was 8.
Monday qualifier Doc Redman shot a 67 to finish second. Rory Sabbatini (68) and Wes Roach (68) were another stroke back.
The 36-year-old Lashley, the 353rd ranked player in the world, slipped into PGA Tour’s first event in Detroit as an alternate Wednesday.
“It’s a great story — last man in the field,” he said. “I was happy to get in the field. And to win it, it’s a dream come true.”
The Nebraskan took full advantage of the opportunity, shooting a career-low 63 in the first round to take a lead he refused to lose. Lashley stayed atop the leaderboard with a 67 on Friday and gave himself a cushion with another 9-under 63 Saturday.
WORLD CUP
Friday’s US win most-watched WWC quarterfinal match
PARIS — The Americans’ 2-1 victory over France set a record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match on U.S. English-language television.
Fox drew 6.12 million viewers for Friday’s match, and peaked at 8.24 million. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year’s men’s World Cup final.
In addition, Sunday’s match averaged 211,000 viewers online, making it the most streamed Women’s World Cup game ever.
The U.S. 2015 quarterfinal win over Chile averaged 5.74 million, which aired in prime time.
The Americans will face England in the semifinals Tuesday.
UFC
Minn. heavyweight wins bout at Target Center
MINNEAPOLIS — With the crowd roaring as he entered the ring and chanting “Maur-ice! Maur-ice!’’ as he rained down blows on his opponent, the Crochet Boss delivered for Minnesota.
St. Cloud heavyweight Maurice Greene scored a first-round technical knockout over Brazil’s Junior Albini in the opening preliminary bout of ESPN Fight Night on Saturday at Target Center. Greene, known for his appearance on “The Ultimate Fighter’’ and for his hobby of crocheting hats, stopped Albini 3 minutes, 38 seconds into the first round.
Greene, 32, improved to 8-3 overall and 3-0 as a UFC fighter, while dropping Albini to 14-6.
Winning in Minnesota was special for Greene, who grew up in upstate New York but has lived in St. Cloud for nearly six years.
Discussions with his coaches, Brock Larson in St. Cloud and Marc Montoya in Englewood, Colo., gave Greene a sense that he was ready for a strong performance. “They pretty much told me the same thing,” he said. “ ‘It’s called being prepared, Maurice, being prepared.’ ’’
Greene and Albini traded leg kicks early in the fight, and each landed a couple of punches. Albini had Greene pinned to the fence, but the Crochet Boss freed himself.
“It was, keep the distance and keep him at bay and every once in a while be a sniper,’’ Greene said of his strategy. “When I could strike and hit him, I hit him. As you can see, those paid dividends.”
Greene knocked Albini down twice, the second knockdown coming on a big right hook to Albini’s head.
“I dropped him, he got back up. I stayed on him, I stayed patient,’’ said Greene, who has won seven of his past eight fights.
Larson was pleased with Greene’s performance.
“Pitch perfect, as far as I’m concerned,’’ said Larson, a former UFC welterweight who had 52 career fights. “He stuck to the game plan.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.