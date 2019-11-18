COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tua has successful hip surgery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had surgery on his right hip.
Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said Monday the procedure in Houston was successful. Cain described Tagovailoa’s prognosis as “excellent” and reiterated that he is expected to make a full recovery.
He says Tagovailoa will return to Tuscaloosa “in the next several days” to begin the rehab process.
The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide’s star, a potential top pick in April’s NFL draft, was injured while being dragged down by two defenders late in the first half of Saturday’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State.
Tagovailoa has been projected as a potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. The junior had Alabama in playoff contention again and has already set the school record for total touchdowns, with 87 passing and nine rushing.
NFL
Garrett’s appeal set for Wed.
BEREA, Ohio — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday will have his appeal for his indefinite NFL suspension for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.
Former NFL player James Thrash will hear the appeal. Thrash and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks are jointly appointed by the league and the Players Association to hear such appeals.
Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is having his one-game ban heard Monday night.
Ogunjobi was suspended for shoving Rudolph to the ground, escalating a wild brawl between the AFC North rivals that began with Garrett ripping off the QB’s helmet, wildly swinging it and connecting with the top of his head. Rudolph was not seriously injured.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will have his appeal hearing Tuesday. He was suspended three games after he came to Rudolph’s defense and punched and kicked Garrett while the defensive end lay under a pile of players in the end zone.
Garrett was suspended Friday — less than 12 hours after his violent actions — for at least the last six regular-season games and the playoffs should Cleveland (4-6) get there. It’s longest suspension in league history for a single on-field infraction.
The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick and Pro Bowler is not permitted to be with the Browns while serving his suspension. As part of his punishment, he’s also required to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before he can be reinstated.
Garrett doesn’t seem to have a strong case for getting his suspension reduced. The league ruled he used Rudolph’s helmet “as a weapon” and his alarming conduct in a nationally televised game was universally condemned by fans and former players.
The league is also expected this week to announce fines for players who left the Cleveland and Pittsburgh sidelines during the melee.
NCAAW
ND’s 12-year run in AP poll ends
NEW YORK — Notre Dame’s 12-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over.
The Fighting Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, stopping a streak of 234 consecutive weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn’s (492) and Baylor’s (302). While the Irish dropped out of the rankings, Oregon remained No. 1. The Ducks received 27 of the 29 first-place votes.
Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes, followed by Stanford, Connecticut and South Carolina. The Gamecocks moved up one spot, switching places with No. 6 Texas A&M. Oregon State, Louisville, Maryland and Mississippi State round out the top 10.
Muffet McGraw’s team lost at home to Tennessee and Michigan State this week, marking the first time since 2008 that Notre Dame dropped two consecutive games in South Bend, Indiana. Tennessee’s victory was the first time that a team other than UConn had beaten the Fighting Irish at home since 2012.
The win helped the Lady Vols get ranked for the first time this year (No. 23). Tennessee owns the longest streak of being ranked, remaining in the AP Top 25 for 565 consecutive weeks before falling out in 2016.
It’s no surprise that the Irish are struggling this season, with McGraw’s team losing players with more than 10,000 points to the WNBA and a few of the other top returning players transferring before the season. Notre Dame took another hit when sophomore guard Abby Prohaska was ruled out indefinitely before the season started because of blood clots in her lungs.
Notre Dame could return to the rankings with a victory at No. 21 Michigan on Saturday.
Gonzaga, Tennessee and West Virginia entered the poll this week, with Arizona State and Texas also dropping out. The Longhorns had the seventh longest active streak (77).
MLB
Jeter on 2020 HOF ballot
NEW YORK — Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. He is likely to be an overwhelming choice to join former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera in Cooperstown after the reliever last year became the first unanimous pick by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
A 14-time All-Star shortstop and five-time World Series champion, Jeter hit .310 with 3,465 hits in 20 seasons and was the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year. He has been CEO of the Miami Marlins the past two seasons.
Other newcomers announced Monday by the BBWAA include Cliff Lee, Josh Beckett, Jason Giambi, Paul Konerko, Rafael Furcal, Bobby Abreu and Alfonso Soriano.
Holdovers include Curt Schilling, who received 60.9% last year, Roger Clemens (59.5%), Barry Bonds (59.1%) and Larry Walker (54.6%). Schilling rose from 51.2% in 2018. Walker, on the ballot for their 10th and final time this year, increased from 34.1% in 2018.
Bonds and Clemens, whose candidacies have been tainted by allegations of steroids use, are both on for the eighth time. Clemens rose from 57.3% in 2018 and Bonds from 56.4%.
Ballots are sent to more than 400 BBWAA members with at least 10 consecutive years in the organization, and a player must appear on at least 75 percent to gain election. Ballots must be mailed by Dec. 31, and results will be announced Jan. 21.
Anyone elected will be inducted July 26 along with an
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.