MLB
Pirates name Cherington GM
PITTSBURGH — The Pirates have agreed to hire Ben Cherington as their general manager.
Pittsburgh scheduled a news conference on Monday to introduce its new GM without revealing the person’s identity. Cherington will replace Neal Huntington, who was hired in September 2007 and fired in October.
Now 45, Cherington took over from Theo Epstein as GM of the Boston Red Sox in October 2011. Cherington helped the Red Sox win the 2013 Series but left in August 2015 when Boston hired Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations. Boston finished last in the AL East in three of Cherington’s four seasons as GM.
Cherington has been Toronto’s vice president of baseball operations under GM Ross Atkins since September 2016.
Among Cherington’s first tasks will be to hire a manager to replace Clint Hurdle, who was fired on the morning of the final regular-season game in September. Hurdle went 735-720 in Pittsburgh, the fourth-winningest manager in the club’s 132-year history in the National League, but the Pirates finished 69-93, including 25-48 after the All-Star break.
Frank Coonelly, the team president who hired Huntington, left on Oct. 23 in what was described by the club as a mutual agreement. Travis Williams replaced Coonelly and fired Huntington on Oct. 28.
In a change announced Friday, the Pirates fired Kyle Stark, who had been assistant general manager for eight seasons after four years as director of player development.
A graduate of Amherst, Cherington started with the Red Sox as an area scout in 1999 and moved up the organization under Theo Epstein.
NBA
Russell finally accepts HOF ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Bill Russell finally accepted his Basketball Hall of Fame ring.
The 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champ said on Twitter on Friday that he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring in a private ceremony.
The 85-year-old Boston Celtics great didn’t attend the induction ceremony in 1975. He said he didn’t deserve to be the first black player inducted, tweeting: “I felt others before me should have that honor.”
His tweet mentions Chuck Cooper, who in 1950 was the first African-American player drafted by the NBA and who was inducted this year.
Russell said the ceremony was attended by his wife, along with close friends and Hall of Famers Bill Walton, Ann Meyers and Alonzo Mourning.
NCAAM
Seton Hall placed on probation
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — The NCAA has placed the men’s basketball program at Seton Hall on probation for three years, taken away a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year and limited recruiting in each of the next two seasons as part of a negotiated resolution of a transfer tampering case started in 2016.
Under terms of the agreement announced Friday, Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard was given a two-game suspension he has already served, and his former assistant and current St. Peter’s University head coach Shaheen Halloway received a four-game suspension that has two games remaining.
Seton Hall, which is currently ranked No. 12 and dropped a 76-73 decision to No. 3 Michigan State on Thursday night, remains eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA also announced Friday Seton Hall has been fined $5,000 plus 1% of the men’s basketball budget and had its scholarships reduced to a maximum of 12 in 2020-21. Willard will have to attend an NCAA rules seminar in 2020 and the program will have a two-week ban on recruiting communication this academic year and next.
Holloway, who was Willard’s assistant at Seton Hall in 2016, is prohibited from all recruiting communication for six weeks during the 2019-20 academic year. He also is required to attend a rules seminar in each of the next two years.
The case centers around current Seton Hall forward Taurean Thompson, who transferred from Syracuse to Seton Hall in August 2017.
During the investigation, the NCAA learned Holloway had approximately 243 impermissible contacts with the prospect’s mother from Nov. 16, 2016 through Aug. 28, 2017 while the prospect was enrolled at his initial institution.
The NCAA said Holloway and the prospect’s mother had 154 phone calls without written permission from the prospect’s athletics director. After he informed his original university of his intent to transfer and requested permission to contact Seton Hall, the university denied the request. After the request was denied, Holloway still had 87 impermissible calls with the prospect’s mother.
SOCCER
Finland makes history
HELSINKI — Flag-waving Finland fans poured onto the field, embracing each other and mobbing the players as fireworks exploded outside the stadium.
A party decades in the making finally erupted in Finland after its national soccer team qualified for a major tournament for the first time on Friday.
The Finns beat Liechtenstein 3-0 in Helsinki to secure a place in next year’s European Championship and end decades of embarrassments, disappointments, and near misses on the international stage.
“Many of us have been waiting for this for years, some even for decades,” read a post on the Twitter feed of Finland’s national team.
“15.11.2019 will be remembered as the day when the Dream of Generations came true. And we did it together.”
Jasse Tuominen scored in the first half and fellow striker Teemu Pukki, the team’s most celebrated player, added two goals after halftime in front of Finland’s jubilant fans at the Telia 5G-areena.
The victory guaranteed second place behind Italy in Group J of Euro 2020 qualifying, with a game to spare.
Better known for its ice hockey team, rally drivers, and javelin throwers, Finland — a nation of around 5.5 million people — was the only major Nordic country to have failed to reach a World Cup or European Championship in soccer.
The team is coached by Markku Kanerva, a former primary school teacher who inherited a side that had gone all of 2016 without a competitive win. He has made Finland hard to beat and defensively strong — and has a potent scorer in Pukki, who has nine goals in nine games in qualifying.
The win sparked wild celebrations in the team’s dressing room and across Finland, where soccer has been high on the sporting agenda this year because of the team’s success. Hundreds of people — many half-naked despite below-freezing temperatures — gathered round the famous Havis Amanda statue and its fountain in central Helsinki to celebrate the achievement, like sports fans did after Finland won the men’s hockey world championship this year for the first time since 2011.
“Oh Finland is, oh Finland is, oh Finland is finally in the men’s soccer championship!” Finland’s Prime Minister, Antti Rinne, tweeted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.