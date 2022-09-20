LAX Briefs

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

NBA

Edwards fined $40K for homophobic remark

NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for homophobic comments he made on social media.

The league announced the punishment for Edwards' use of “offensive and derogatory language" in a since-deleted Instagram video he later apologized for.

Edwards recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and could be heard in making a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation. He posted an apology on Twitter soon after, and the Timberwolves issued a statement reprimanding their young star

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted last week. “There’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among the NBA players who’ve been disciplined by the league in the past for anti-gay language.

The first overall pick in the 2020 draft, Edwards was Minnesota's second-leading scorer last season with an average of 21.3 points per game that ranked 19th in the league. His average of 1.5 steals per game was 13th in the NBA.

NFL

Browns owner Haslam hit by water bottle after loss

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the stands Sunday as he walked on the sideline after the New York Jets rallied to take the lead in the closing seconds.

The Browns released a statement Tuesday after a video surfaced of Haslam being hit.

After the Jets scored their go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Joe Flacco to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left, Haslam is seen walking toward the exit tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium when he’s struck by the projectile. Haslam stops and points in the direction that the bottle came from.

Browns spokesman Peter Jean-Baptiste said the matter is under investigation.

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” he said. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands.

"We will have no further comment on this matter.”

The Browns led their home opener 30-17 with 1:55 left before giving up 14 points in a minute and losing 31-30, one of the worst losses in team history.

In 2001, a game in Cleveland was stopped in the final moments after angered Browns fans pelted the field — and officials — with plastic bottles following a controversial call in a loss to Jacksonville.

Bills' Jackson out of hospital following injury scare Monday night

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital on Tuesday after tests revealed he sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord when he was struck by a teammate in 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans a night earlier.

The Bills did not provide any other details of the extent of Jackson’s injury except to say he was undergoing further evaluation.

Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter when he tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet. Jackson’s neck snapped back following the impact.

Jackson had full movement in his limbs as he was being evaluated by medical officials on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance.

“You go from being a coach to just being a human when I’m out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance. That’s a real moment,” coach Sean McDermott said following the game. “Just praying for him. It’s an unfortunate situation but we’re praying for him.”

Jackson is a third-year player who began the season starting in place of Tre’Davious White, who continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered last year.

The Bills (2-0) are off until Thursday, when they return to practice in preparation to play at their AFC East rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Buffalo's defense was thinned further by injuries against the Titans. Safety Micah Hyde (neck), linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) did not finish the game.