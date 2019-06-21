NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers fall in extras
The Duluth Huskies scored two runs in the top of the 10th to break a scoreless tie and defeat the La Crosse Loggers 2-0.
Carter Putz had an RBI double to give the Huskies (9-17) the lead before Tyler Lozano added insurance with a pinch-hit RBI single to make it 2-0.
The Loggers (12-14) received another stellar start from Arcadia High School graduate Zach Pronschinske. The UW-La Crosse junior allowed just three hits while striking out four in 7⅓ shutout innings.
Pronschinske has allowed just one run in his last 13⅓ innings and three earned runs in last 21 innings.
The Loggers had a chance in the bottom of the 10th getting runners on the corners with zero outs and loading the bases with two outs, but failed to capitalize.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
No sold out games in round of 16
PARIS — Data from FIFA shows none of the round of 16 games at the Women’s World Cup in France has sold out.
In details provided to The Associated Press, FIFA says around 900,000 tickets have been sold overall to the “general public and fans around the world.”
Two weeks ago, FIFA initially announced it had sold 1 million tickets before withdrawing the claim after acknowledging the total included team staff, media, and VIPs at games.
FIFA says only five games in the knockout stage are sold out: Two quarterfinals, both semifinals, and the final.
The knockout phase opens on Saturday with Germany playing Nigeria.
Even though thousands of seats have remained empty at World Cup stadiums, FIFA only started tweeting on Thursday to promote tickets sales for the first time during the tournament — after two weeks.
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
Michigan reaches CWS finals
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Michigan has gone from being an anxious team playing not to lose the Big Ten regular-season championship a month ago to one that is carefree and just two wins away from the national championship.
The Wolverines ended up letting that conference title slip away, and it was a lesson learned.
“Now they’re loose and laughing and smiling and having a great time and not thinking ahead, not making the moment too big,” Wolverines coach Erik Bakich said. “They’re just playing pitch to pitch and competing as hard as they can. When they make mistakes, they’re aggressive mistakes. That’s a sign of a group that isn’t scared and the moment isn’t too big for them.”
Michigan had no problem playing free and easy Friday. The Wolverines scored in all but one inning against a struggling Texas Tech pitching staff and beat the Red Raiders 15-3. Next stop is the College World Series finals, where they’ll open a best-of-three series against Vanderbilt or Louisville on Monday.
Jimmy Kerr homered twice and had four hits, Jesse Franklin had three hits and four RBIs and the Wolverines scored double-digit runs for the 20th time this season.
One of the last four teams to receive an at-large bid to the 64-team tournament, the Wolverines (49-20) were sent to Corvallis, Oregon, as a No. 3 regional seed and have won eight of their last 10 games since. That includes winning two of three against No. 1 national seed UCLA in the super regionals.
They reached the CWS for the first time since 1984 and will play for their first national championship since 1962.
Michigan is the fourth No. 3 or lower regional seed to make the finals since the tournament expanded in 1999. All three of those previous low seeds won the championship.
No Big Ten team has won the title since Ohio State in 1966.
NBA
Cavs owner released from hospital
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was released from a Detroit-area hospital nearly a month after suffering a stroke and will recover at an in-patient rehabilitation center.
Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said Gilbert was discharged Wednesday from Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. The 57-year-old Gilbert was taken to the hospital by a family friend while experiencing stroke-like symptoms on May 26.
He suffered the stroke while under medical care and was taken into surgery for a catheter-based procedure.
Cavs general manager Koby Altman opened his news conference following Thursday’s NBA draft by saying the organization was lifted by news of Gilbert’s release.
Altman said he was able to FaceTime with Gilbert earlier in the day.
“For the first time in a couple weeks I was able to talk to him,” Altman said. “He looks great, he’s doing really well. We got to talk to him about our vision and plan, none of which has changed much. That was really, really positive and exciting, sort of gave us more of a jolt of energy and goodwill.”
Altman said Gilbert remains driven.
“Dan’s on the path to recovery,” he said. “It’s still going to be a long recovery. His mind’s still intact and he still sounded like Dan, which is super aggressive and go after this thing. So great news there and a shout-out to the Gilbert family, who has been through so much these past few weeks. He was with us and his kids were with today and it was a great day for us and them.”
Gilbert has owned the Cavs since 2005.
