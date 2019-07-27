WBCA
Vike will enter Hall of Fame
Former Holmen High School girls basketball coach Duane Vike has been selected as part of the 2019 Hall of Fame Class for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Vike, who taught math at Holmen High School before retirement, posted a 408-209 record while coaching the Vikings from 1988-2018. Holmen won five conference and 11 WIAA regional championships. The Vikings also won two sectional title and beat Luxemburg-Casco 59-49 to win the Division 2 state championship in 1995.
Vike also coached Holmen’s softball and baseball teams in addition to its American Legion baseball team. He won one Legion and one softball championship, too.
The induction will be held at Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., on Sept. 28.
NWL
Loggers fall to Honkers
The La Crosse Loggers offense was stymied by the Rochester Honkers, managing just five hits to fall 5-2 on Saturday at Copeland Park.
Rochester starter Evan Layne kept the Loggers off-balance throughout the night by picking up his fifth win of the season. He allowed just two runs on three hits in six innings.
The Loggers (11-10) took the lead in the second thanks to an RBI walk from Hunter Watson and an RBI sacrifice fly from TJ Byrd.
But the Honkers (12-10) took the lead in the top of the third, thanks to bases clearing double from Logan Denholm off of La Crosse starter Nick Eaton. Eaton took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings.
NASCAR
Harvick wins pole
LONG POND, Pa. — Kevin Harvick is 0-for-Pocono.
He’s going to start first at the track for the first time in his career. Harvick would like to finish first for the first time, as well, and erase one of the dubious marks in his otherwise stellar career. Harvick has never won at Pocono: 0-for-37. Harvick, the 2007 Daytona 500 winner and 2014 Cup champion, has won at every active track except Pocono and Kentucky.
“We’d love to cross this one off,” Harvick said. “It’s been a successful race track.”
Harvick turned a lap of 174.058 mph Saturday to take the NASCAR Cup pole at Pocono Raceway, following up his first victory of the season last week at New Hampshire with another strong run for the No. 4 Ford.
Harvick helped Ford sweep the front row and claim the top three spots in the field. He’ll be joined on the front row for Sunday’s 400-mile race by reigning Cup champion Joey Logano. Aric Almirola, Harvick’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, is third.
Erik Jones and Austin Dillon complete the top five.
Harvick won his fourth pole of the season and 29th of his career. He hasn’t exactly flopped at Pocono, where he was second in both 2017 races. He finished fourth in both races last season and was 22nd this season in the June Pocono race.
MLB
Twins’ Berrios raising money with strikeouts
CHICAGO — Jose Berrios had his family in the stands on Thursday as he pitched seven strong innings and helped the Twins whip the White Sox 10-3.
““It’s a great opportunity. Every time I get the opportunity to do that, it feels great. Especially when you do well. I love when they come out and watch me pitch,” he said.
In seven innings, Berrios held the White Sox to three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk and $400 worth of strikeouts.
Yup, for every strikeout this season, Berrios is donating $50 to a hospital in Puerto Rico for children fighting cancer. So far, the All-Star right-hander has 122 strikeouts on the season.
“I just play my game. It does give me some extra motivation,” he said. “Go out there, strike someone out and I’m able to support someone else.”
TWINS TRADE FOR ROMO: The Twins on Saturday swung a deal with the Miami Marlins for veteran right-hander Sergio Romo in exchange for minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz.
The Twins also will receive right-hander Chris Vallimont and a player to be named later in the deal.
Romo, 36, has been an effective reliever for many years, rising to fame as a setup man for Brian Wilson when he was with the San Francisco Giants. This is Romo’s first season with the Marlins after spending all of last season with Tampa Bay and splitting 2017 with the Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal was set to become official following Saturday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox.
In 38 games for the Marlins this season, Romo is 2-0 with a 3.58 ERA. In 37⅔ innings, Romo has walked 13 and struck out 33. His strikeout ratio of 7.9 per nine innings is a career low, but Romo has avoided hard contact thanks to a slider-changeup combination. His average fastball is 86.5 miles per hour.
Romo has 17 saves for the Marlins and 42 over the past two seasons.
To land Romo, the Twins parted ways with the 22-year-old Diaz, who has impressed this season. He batted .290 with 13 home runs and 36 RBI at Class A Fort Myers — the home runs were a career high — before being promoted to Class AA Pensacola. In 32 games for the Blue Wahoos, Diaz is batting .309 with six homers and 25 RBI.
