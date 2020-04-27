LAX briefs

The Bulls came into the season thinking they were poised to contend for a playoff spot. Instead, they were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and on the way to their third straight losing record when the NBA suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bulls hired Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations 2½ weeks ago, convincing him to leave his job as GM of the Denver Nuggets. They believe making the move then rather than waiting until the season resumed or got called off gave him more time to evaluate the organization.

John Paxson shifted into an advisory role after nearly two decades leading the front office as general manager and then vice president of basketball operations. A few days after Karnisovas agreed to take the job, the Bulls fired Forman, who had been the GM since 2009 and joined the organization as a scout in 1998.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hopkins guard commits to UNC

MINEAPOLIS — Hopkins’ four-star senior guard Kerwin Walton will be a Tar Heel, he announced Monday morning.

Walton, a top-100 recruit in the national Class of 2020 and the fifth-best recruit in Minnesota, chose North Carolina over other suitors including Minnesota, Creighton and Arizona.