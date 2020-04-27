LAX briefs

NBA
Bulls hire Sixers exec for GM
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the hiring.
Eversley, a Canadian, becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager after four years in Philadelphia’s front office — the past two as senior vice president of player personnel.
He spent a decade at Nike, managing company-owned retail stores in Ontario before moving to their corporate office in Oregon and becoming the point person for their basketball player relationship division. He then worked in Toronto’s front office for seven years and Washington’s for three before joining the 76ers.
Eversley had a big hand in Philadelphia trading up with Boston to get Matisse Thybulle with the No. 20 overall pick in the draft last June. The rookie guard established himself as one of the NBA’s best young defenders this season.
Now, Eversley will work with Karnisovas to help turn around a sagging franchise.
The Bulls came into the season thinking they were poised to contend for a playoff spot. Instead, they were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and on the way to their third straight losing record when the NBA suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bulls hired Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations 2½ weeks ago, convincing him to leave his job as GM of the Denver Nuggets. They believe making the move then rather than waiting until the season resumed or got called off gave him more time to evaluate the organization.
John Paxson shifted into an advisory role after nearly two decades leading the front office as general manager and then vice president of basketball operations. A few days after Karnisovas agreed to take the job, the Bulls fired Forman, who had been the GM since 2009 and joined the organization as a scout in 1998.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hopkins guard commits to UNC
MINEAPOLIS — Hopkins’ four-star senior guard Kerwin Walton will be a Tar Heel, he announced Monday morning.
Walton, a top-100 recruit in the national Class of 2020 and the fifth-best recruit in Minnesota, chose North Carolina over other suitors including Minnesota, Creighton and Arizona.
Walton told Evan Daniels of 247Sports that he “just had a really good relationship” with North Carolina’s coaching staff, adding that head coach Roy Williams has “seen a lot of legends,” and “knows what it takes just to be successful and play at the highest level.”
“I thought that it was the biggest stage in college basketball, and I think that’s a great place for me to learn and grow,” he said.
The 6-foot-5 wing who helped Hopkins win the Class 4A state title in 2019, and led the Royals to another section title before the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Walton is a lights-out shooter and dangerous all-around scorer who averaged 26.4 points a game this season. He also feels his defense and playmaking will be assets at the next level.
Walton is the last of the top-tier talents in this year’s in-state class to sign. None of the eight notable local recruits committed to the Gophers, the latest examples of Richard Pitino’s recent in-state struggles.
Tulane guard charged with murder:
A Tulane University basketball player who recently declared for the NBA draft is charged with murder and other counts in a Georgia slaying.
Teshaun Hightower, who led the Green Wave in scoring last season, was booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault, Henry County Jail records show.
He was one of six people wanted in connection with an April 8 homicide in Stockbridge, Georgia, Henry County police said in a Facebook post Friday. Police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the victim, Devante Anthony Long, died from gunshot wounds after he was taken to a hospital.
Jail records show that five of the six men are now in police custody, including Hightower’s brother, Jeffrey Hightower.
On the day of the shooting, Teshaun Hightower posted a tweet that said “God protect my people.”
Tulane “immediately dismissed” Hightower from the basketball program after learning about his arrest, athletic director Troy Dannen said in a statement.
Hightower, 22, said he was entering the NBA draft pool on April 18, just 10 days after Long’s death. In his announcement on Twitter, the junior guard noted he planned to maintain the option of returning to school with a year of eligibility left.
The 6-foot-5 Hightower, a native of Lithonia, Georgia, averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during the 2019-20 season, his only one at Tulane. He played the previous two seasons at Georgia before transferring.
Prior to college, Hightower attended Mt. Zion Prep near Baltimore.
It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. Jail records show he was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.
NFL
Browns pick up Garrett’s option
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns exercised the fifth-year contract options on star defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku on Monday.
The decision on Garrett was not a surprise while Njoku’s future seemed uncertain following several offseason moves by the team.
Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He’s developed into the one of the NFL’s premiere pass rushers — he had 13.5 sacks in 2018 and seven as a rookie — and was on his way to another big season in 2019 before he was indefinitely suspended for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a swung helmet in a Nov. 14 game.
Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, which prompted his uncharacteristic outburst. He missed Cleveland’s final six games, and was reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in February.
Njoku, who was taken with the No. 29 pick in 2017, missed 10 games last season after breaking his wrist and his days in Cleveland appeared numbered when the Browns signed free agent Austin Hooper and then drafted Harrison Bryant, the John Mackey Award winner, on Saturday.
Njoku had 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. As a rookie, he caught 32 passes and scored four TDs.
