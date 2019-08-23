HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL: Nonconference—Prairie du Chien vs. Aquinas at UW-L, noon.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Menomonie vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 9 a.m.; Eau Claire North at Logan, 9 a.m.; Wisconsin Rapids at Onalaska, 9 a.m.; Portage vs. Aquinas at UW-L, noon; Menomonie at Logan, noon; Winona at Onalaska, noon; Wisconsin Rapids vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 3 p.m.; Portage at Logan, 3 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Onalaska, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Holiday Inn Preseason Tournament at Viterbo: Viterbo vs. University of Saint Francis (Ind.), 10 a.m.; Viterbo vs. Clarke (Iowa) University, 4 p.m.
