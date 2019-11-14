HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL: WIAA state semifinals—Division 5: Prairie du Chien vs. Lake Country Lutheran at McFarland, 7 p.m. Division 7; Bangor vs. Edgar at Eau Claire (Carson Park), 7 p.m. MSHSL state semifinal—Class AA: Caledonia vs. Barnesville at U.S. Bank Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: NSAA tournament—Presentation/Mayville State winner vs. Viterbo at Watertown, S.D., 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: AII Tournament—Semifinal: Viterbo vs. Bellevue (Neb.) at Lawrenceville, Ga., 7 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Loras Tipoff Classic—UW-La Crosse vs. Concordia (Wis.), 4 p.m. Nonconference—Viterbo at UW-Platteville, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Eau Claire Classic—UW-La Crosse vs. Wartburg (Iowa), 6 p.m.
