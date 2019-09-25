HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Tomah at Aquinas. Coulee—G-E-T at Westby; Black River Falls at Arcadia. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Lincoln at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m.; Whitehall at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Southland at La Crescent, 7:15 p.m.; Caledonia at P-E-M, 7:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Aquinas, Westby, Melrose-Mindoro at Durand Invitational (Rolling Greens GC), 4:30 p.m.; La Crescent at St. Charles Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Walnut Grove (C-FC), 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—St. Charles at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Reedsburg at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.; Altoona at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m.; Arcadia at West Salem, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Dover-Eyota at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; La Crescent at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nononconference—Onalaska Luther at Holmen, 3:30 p.m.
