HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Tomah at Aquinas. Coulee—G-E-T at Westby; Black River Falls at Arcadia. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Lincoln at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m.; Whitehall at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Southland at La Crescent, 7:15 p.m.; Caledonia at P-E-M, 7:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Aquinas, Westby, Melrose-Mindoro at Durand Invitational (Rolling Greens GC), 4:30 p.m.; La Crescent at St. Charles Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Walnut Grove (C-FC), 4 p.m.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

BOYS SOCCER: SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—St. Charles at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Reedsburg at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.; Altoona at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m.; Arcadia at West Salem, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Dover-Eyota at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; La Crescent at St. Charles, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nononconference—Onalaska Luther at Holmen, 3:30 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.