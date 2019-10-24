HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): WIAA playoffs, first round—Division 2: Central at Milton; Holmen at Watertown. Division 3: Monroe at Onalaska; Sparta at Reedsburg. Division 4: Black River Falls at Baldwin-Woodville. Division 5: Platteville vs. Aquinas at UW-L; Marshall at G-E-T; New Glarus/Monticello at Prairie du Chien; Arcadia at Columbus. Division 6: Melrose-Mindoro at Mineral Point. Division 7: Reedsville at Brookwood, 6 p.m.; Webster at Bangor; Augusta at Blair-Taylor; De Soto at River Ridge; Cashton at Black Hawk/Warren, Ill.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL: NSAA—Dickinson State (N.D.) University at Viterbo, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Aurora (Ill.) University Classic: UW-La Crosse vs. Edgewood College, 6:30 p.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. Aurora, 8:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Luther College Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

