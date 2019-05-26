LAX on tap 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: MSHSL Section 1A Tournament — Rushford-Peterson vs. Wabasha-Kellogg, 3p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. Subscribe today Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. View All Promotions promotion Help us salute our military heroes in the La Crosse area Print Ads Service CITY OF WESTBY / LEGALS - Ad from 2019-05-26 22 hrs ago City Of Westby / Legals 200 N Main St, Westby, WI 54667 608-634-3214 Website Medical BLACK RIVER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL - Ad from 2019-05-26 22 hrs ago Black River Memorial Hospital 711 W Adams St, Black River Falls, WI 54615 715-284-5361 Website Transportation GLENNS MOTORCOACH TOURS - Ad from 2019-05-26 22 hrs ago Glenns Motorcoach Tours 5803 15th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901 507-288-1329 Website Home BAUERS MARKET - Ad from 2019-05-26 22 hrs ago Bauer's Market & Garden Center Hwy 14/61, La Crescent, MN 55947 507-895-4583 Website Furniture BOARD STORE - Ad from 2019-05-26 22 hrs ago The Board Store 514 Copeland Ave, La Crosse, WI 54603 608-782-8877 Website Bar AMERICAN LEGION POST 284 - Ad from 2019-05-20 May 20, 2019 American Legion Post 284 419 W 1st St, Holmen, WI 54636 608-526-4444 Website Bar SPORTS NUT - Ad from 2019-05-22 May 22, 2019 Sports Nut 801 Rose St, La Crosse, WI 54603 608-784-1811 Website Office US CELLULAR / AGENTI - Ad from 2019-05-26 22 hrs ago Food PEOPLES FOOD COOPERATIVE - Ad from 2019-05-22 May 22, 2019 Peoples Food Cooperative 315 S 5th Av, La Crosse, WI 54601 608-784-5798 Website Toy HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTERS - Ad from 2019-05-26 22 hrs ago Hobby Lobby Creative Centers 9408 Hwy 16, Onalaska, WI 54601 405-745-1100
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.