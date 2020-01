HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum; Blair-Taylor at Alma/Pepin. Ridge and Valley—La Farge at De Soto. Southeast—Lanesboro at Houston. Nonconference—Tomah at Portage, 5:45 p.m.; Viroqua at Mauston, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Logan; Westby at Aquinas; Eau Claire Memorial at Onalaska; River Falls at Holmen; Caledonia at Byron, 7:30 p.m.; Waukon at Prairie du Chien, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Sparta. Coulee—Viroqua at Onalaska Luther; West Salem at Westby; Black River Falls at Arcadia. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Royall; Cashton at Necedah; Brookwood at New Lisbon. Nonconference—Waukon at Prairie du Chien, 6:30 p.m.; Holmen at Menomonie; Tomah at Wisconsin Rapids.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.; Aquinas co-op vs. Tomah/Sparta at Sparta, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Medford, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.