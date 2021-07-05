Lax ontap
La Crosse police have made an arrest after a dead body was discovered late Monday evening at Houska Park.
The La Crosse Police Department is conducting a death investigation at Joseph Houska Park.
Buffalo County authorities have released the name of a man found dead Friday in the Mississippi River.
La Crosse police have identified the victim of a June 28 homicide at Houska Park.
President Joe Biden made a stop in La Crosse Tuesday to tour the city’s hybrid and electric bus fleet while promoting his infrastructure plan, pitching to communities big and small that the new bill will work for them.
Former Wisconsin prep star Kobe King, who played for the Badgers, committed to Nebraska and hired an agent to pursue a pro career, has landed at Valparaiso for the 2021-22 season.
Psychotherapist and artist Emily Garrett has moved her counseling business to — and opened an art gallery in — 2410 State Road in the Village …
One month after the launch of Gundersen Home Hospital, the program has treated its first patient, allowing her to remain in her dwelling while…
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
A Middleton man was killed Saturday afternoon when he walked “deliberately” into the path of a semi truck on Interstate 39/90, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.