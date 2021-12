Lax TV Dec 3

Friday

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: Practice 1, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ESPNU, 7:25 a.m.; Formula 1: Practice 2, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Notre Dame at Boston College, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Rutgers at Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Big East-Big 12 Battle: Kansas vs. St. John’s, Elmont, N.Y., FS1, 6 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Virginia, ACCN, 7 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, BTN, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Conference USA Championship: W. Kentucky at UTSA, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah, Las Vegas, ABC, 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Ohio St. at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif., ESPNU, 6 p.m.; NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. BYU, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif., ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF, 4 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.; Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand, GOLF, 11 p.m.; EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, Noon; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 3 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO, 9 p.m.

NBA: Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.; LA Clippers at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:05 p.m.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING: FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Bahrain vs. Iraq, Group A, Doha, Qatar, FS1, 3:50 a.m.; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Oman vs Qatar, Group A, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, FS2, 6:50 a.m.; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Mauritania vs. United Arab Emirates, Group B, Doha, Qatar, FS2, 9:50 a.m.; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Syria vs. Tunisia, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar, FS2, 12:50 p.m.; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1, 3:50 a.m. (Saturday)

SWIMMING: U.S. Open: Championships, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

TENNIS: Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 7 a.m.; The Davis Cup: TBD, Semifinal, CBSSN, 9 a.m.; Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 1:30 p.m.

