BOY’S HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Allstate All-America Cup, ESPNU, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

MLB: Minnesota at Miami, FSNO, 6 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee at Oakland, FSWI, 9 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES: Day 8, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid, FS1, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING: USA Swimming National Championships, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

WNBA: Atlanta at Indiana, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Chicago at Connecticut, NBA, 6 p.m.

