COLLEGE BASEBALL: College World Series: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, Finals, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., ESPN, 6 p.m.
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston OR NY Mets at Philadelphia, MLB, 6 p.m.; Colorado at San Francisco, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NBA: 2019 NBA Awards: From Santa Monica, Calif., TNT, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Nicaragua, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Costa Rica, FS1, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S): FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Spain, Round of 16, France, FS1, 11 a.m.; FIFA World Cup: Canada vs. Sweden, FS1, 2 p.m.
