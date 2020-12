BOXING: PBC Fight Night: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FS1, 5 p.m.; PBC Fight Night: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski (Super Middleweights), FOX, 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Houston at UCF, ABC, Noon; Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN, Noon; Ohio State at Northwestern, FS1, 1 p.m.; Virginia vs. Gonzaga, CBS, 3 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, FS1, 3 p.m.;

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. Louisiana, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA: Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV, 4 p.m.; Philadelphia at NY Knicks, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.; Houston at Portland, NBATV, 9 p.m.

NFL: Tampa Bay at Detroit, NFLN, Noon; San Francisco at Arizona, Amazon Prime, 3:30 p.m.; Miami at Las Vegas, NFLN, 7:15 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: EPL: Manchester United at Leicester City, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Chelsea at Arsenal, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; Newcastle United at Manchester City, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

