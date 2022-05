TUESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Georgia, First Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN, 9:30 a.m.; Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida, First Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN, 1 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN, 4:30 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Auburn, First Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF: NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF, 11 a.m.; NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF, 4 p.m.

IIHF MEN'S HOCKEY: World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Switzerland, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN, 4 a.m.; World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Norway, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN, 8 a.m.; World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. France, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN, Noon

MLB: Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Miami at Tampa Bay, MLBN, 5:30 p.m.; Milwaukee at San Diego, TBS, 8:30 p.m.

NBA: Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 4, TNT, 8 p.m.

NHL: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 4, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 4, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: CPL: Toronto FC at HFX Wanderers FC, FS2, 5 p.m.; CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC, FS2, 9 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Wednesday); ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

