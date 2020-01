WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Duke at Clemson, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Saint Louis at Dayton, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Auburn at Georgia, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Kentucky at Louisiana State, SEC, 1 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACC, 2 p.m.; Minnesota at Illinois, BTN, 2 p.m.; South Florida at Central Florida, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; St. Bonaventure at La Salle, NBCSN, 2 p.m.; Fordham at George Mason, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Loyola Chicago at Illinois State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Florida at Texas A&M, SEC, 3 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, BTN, 4 p.m.; Boston College at Wake Forest, ACC, 5 p.m.; Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SEC, 5 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, BTN, 6 p.m.