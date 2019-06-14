NASCAR AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series: practice, FS1, 2 p.m.; Gander Outdoors Truck Series, qualifying, FS2, 4:30 p.m.; Xfinity Series: final practice, FS1, 6 p.m.; Gander Outdoors Truck Series The M&M’s 200, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
BOXING: Top Rank Undercards, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL: Ottawa at Calgary, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.; Winnipeg at British Columbia, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES: Texas Tech vs Michigan, ESPN, 1 p.m.; Arkansas vs Florida State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour U.S. Open, FOX, 11 a.m.; Meijer LPGA Classic, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour U.S. Open, FOX, 4 p.m.
MLB: LA Angels at Tampa Bay, MLB, noon; Milwaukee at San Francisco, FSWI, 3:05 p.m.; Arizona at Washington, FS1, 3 p.m.; Kansas City at Minnesota, FSNO, 6:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers, MLB, 8:10 p.m.
FIFA U-20 MEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER: Ukraine vs South Korea, FS1, 10:50 a.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER: Netherlands vs. Cameroon, FS1, 8 a.m.; Canada vs. New Zealand, FS2, 1:50 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF Diamond League The Oslo Bislett Games, NBC, 3 p.m.
WNBA: Atlanta at Dallas, NBA, 7 p.m.; New York at Los Angeles, NBA, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.