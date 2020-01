MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sacred Heart at Robert Morris, CBSSN, 4 p.m.; North Carolina State at Virginia, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Texas at West Virginia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Oklahoma at Baylor, ESPN, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Michigan State at Rutgers, BTN, 5 p.m.; Mississippi State at South Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Alabama at Tennessee, SEC, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.

NBA: Toronto at Atlanta, NBA, 1:30 p.m.; Chicago at Milwaukee, FSNO, 4 p.m.; New Orleans at Memphis, TNT, 4 p.m.; LA Lakers at Boston, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; Denver at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Golden State at Portland, TNT, 9 p.m.

NHL: Detroit at Colorado, NHL, 5 p.m.; Florida at Minnesota, FSNO and FSWI, 7 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS: First round, ESPN2, 2 a.m., TENNIS, 6 p.m. and ESPN2, 8 p.m.

