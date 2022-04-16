SUNDAY

AUTO RACING: World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped), CBSSN, 2 p.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FOX, 6 p.m.

BOWLING: PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped), FS1, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN2, Noon; Virginia at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF: Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala., SECN, 7:30 a.m

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Maryland at Ohio St., BTN, 11 a.m.; Arizona St. at Colorado, PAC-12N, 1 p.m.; Southern Cal at Oregon, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Princeton at Yale, ESPNU, 10 a.m.; Syracuse at Louisville, ACCN, 11 a.m; Kentucky at Arkansas, SECN, 1 p.m.; Texas A&M at Tennessee, SECN, 3 p.m.;

CYCLING: UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris, CNBC, 8 a.m.

FIGURE SKATING: ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped), NBC, 2 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., GOLF, Noon; PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, GOLF, 2 p.m.

MLB: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (11:30 a.m.), MLBN, Noon; Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLBN, 3 p.m.; Atlanta at San Diego, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NBA: Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1, TNT, Noon; Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1, TNT, 5:30 p.m.; Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 1, 8 p.m.

NHL: Florida at Detroit, ESPN, Noon; St. Louis at Nashville, NHLN, 5 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY: European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped), CNBC, 2 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, USA, 8:15 a.m.; MLS: Sporting KC at LAFC, ESPN, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

SPEED SKATING: ISU: World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped), CNBS, 6 a.m.

TENNIS: Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m.; Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS, 7:30 a.m.; Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Monday); Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Monday)

USFL FOOTBALL: Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., NBC, 11 a.m.; Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., USA, 3 p.m.; Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., FS1, 7 p.m.

