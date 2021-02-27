Leaders of tribal nations in MN ask Walz to pause Line 3 work during legal appeal

Enbridge Energy has quickly ramped up construction of Line 3 since it received final permits at the end of November. Work began in earnest on Dec. 1. More than 4,000 workers are currently building the pipeline, along five different sections spread out across the length of the pipeline corridor, which stretches from far northwestern Minnesota, south past the headwaters of the Mississippi River, and east to Enbridge’s pipeline hub in Superior, Wis.

Tribes and groups fighting the project have argued their appeals will be moot without a stay, since it will likely take several months for the court process to play out. Enbridge anticipates completing the pipeline by the end of September.

In the letter, tribal leaders also express worry that President Joe Biden's recent decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline — which also would have carried Canadian oil into the U.S. — could embolden Enbridge to eventually build more pipelines in the new Line 3 corridor.

"President Biden's decision to stop the Keystone XL pipeline has essentially handed Enbridge a monopoly for exporting tar sands out of Canada," the letter reads. "This does not bode well for us."