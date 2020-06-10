Lee D. Van Landuyt: Trump kills party born in Ripon

The Republican Party began in Ripon, Wisconsin, on March 20, 1854. It primarily opposed slavery. African-Americans, northern white Protestants, businessmen, professionals, factory workers and family farmers made up this new party. The nickname Grand Old Party (G.O.P.) was adopted in 1888.

Honest Abe Lincoln was the first Republican president. He fought to preserve our union, prevented the spread of slavery and ultimately freed the slaves, fulfilling his party’s primary objectives: an emancipator.

Theodore Roosevelt fought against the greed of self-serving big business leaders and set aside large tracts of pristine wilderness for all Americans to enjoy for generations to come: a visionary.

Dwight David Eisenhower restored a peacetime economy following World War II and oversaw the creation of the Interstate Highway System: a planner.

Ronald Reagan challenged the Soviets to “…tear down this wall!” and re-established free movement across Europe: a humanitarian.

Donald Trump is a documented pathological liar, a failed businessman, a supporter of white nationalists, a narcissist and a womanizer. He admires brutal dictators, encourages violence, pits citizens against one another and promotes dissension: a divider.