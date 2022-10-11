Legendary advice from Thomas

MADISON — Joe Thomas knows well the emotions that have swirled inside players on the University of Wisconsin football team.

The former Badgers All-American and 11-year NFL veteran experienced a coaching change while at UW and five as a professional. While none of his leaders was fired midseason like Paul Chryst was Oct. 2, Thomas played through a number of situations for the Cleveland Browns in which he was aware a coach was in his final days of holding the job.

“We had some coaches we didn’t like very much early on in my tenure in Cleveland,” Thomas said. “And we were always like, ‘Yeah, let’s get rid of this guy,’ in the locker room. … But we always reminded ourselves, it’s not like dumping a girlfriend, you’re not single (after), you’re going to get a new girlfriend, there’s a new coach who’s going to walk through that door, and you have no idea what he’s going to believe in, what his values are going to be, what type of schemes he’s going to want to run. Will he value your skill sets? Who knows what the next offense is gonna look like?

“So certainly there’s a lot of uneasy stomachs right now all throughout that football program, especially among the players, because you have no idea what your role is going to be and if the next coach is going to value what you bring to the team the way the current coach did.”

Fear of the unknown was something that Jim Leonhard, UW’s interim coach, said he’s trying to ease.

“It kind of gets back to the message of the team as well of being able to compartmentalize the emotions of this thing because everyone’s a little bit different level of investment with coach Chryst and we have to be able to separate the emotions enough to get through and get the right plan and focus and move on to get wins,” he said last week.

Thomas is one of the Badgers’ most decorated alumni, almost certain to earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame early next year after being a six-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl pick. But his individual greatness wasn’t enough to elevate a Cleveland Browns franchise that failed to find a steady quarterback and cycled through coaches with Thomas on the roster.

The churn of the NFL made Thomas narrow his focus to his play and doing his job at the highest level.

“I hate to be curt, but after seeing four or five coaches get fired, like I kind of knew the drill, you get a little bit hardened to it,” Thomas said. “Maybe a little bit cold to like the human side of things. But I mean, it’s changing everybody’s lives that is on that staff — players, administrators, everybody.

“But I will flip it and say sometimes the best thing is that you still have a season to play right now for these guys. They have an opportunity to kind of come together as a team, just focus on a goal, a challenge, a mission, give us purpose to get our heads out of the space of thinking about the unknown and things that we don’t control. Human nature is if you start worrying about the stuff you don’t control, that can lead to some dark places in the mind.”

Thomas decided to return for his senior year at UW in 2006 and was part of Bret Bielema’s first team after taking over for Barry Alvarez. There are parallels between that passing of the baton and what the Badgers are going through now, despite the timing being different.

Alvarez was retiring from coaching to focus on his role as UW’s athletic director when he tabbed Bielema, UW’s defensive coordinator, as his successor. Leonhard was Chryst’s defensive coordinator since 2017 and is the betting favorite to earn the job after athletic director Chris McIntosh conducts his search.

Thomas said having a background with the coach taking over and the position coaches being retained are major benefits to players.

“I think that puts your mind at ease big time,” he said. “Because you know who the person is, you know what his expectations are going to be. There’s not a mystery of, ‘Nobody knows this guy, what’s he trying to do, is he trying to run guys out of the building?’ You feel like you at least have a little bit of foundation to rest your feet on with this person, you maybe at least know a little bit of the direction where this place is headed, especially for those guys on defense.”

Thomas has connections to both Chryst and Leonhard. Chryst was the Badgers’ co-offensive coordinator in Thomas’ junior season and the lone OC when Thomas was a senior. Leonhard and Thomas were on the Badgers’ roster together in 2003 and 2004.

Thomas said he was shocked to see Chryst fired, especially midseason, but he tries to see the rationale.

“One of the hallmarks of Wisconsin, especially the football program, has always been kind of like patience and an understanding of kind of realistic expectations from year to year,” he said.

“In today’s NCAA, especially football, basketball, the big revenue sports, it’s pretty hard to wait until after a season to make a coaching change. Because you’re so far behind the 8-ball with recruits if you do decide to make the changes. It’s almost become one of those things that needs to get done in season.”

Chryst’s last game, a 34-10 loss to Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium, saw the Badgers lose the line of scrimmage and get pushed around by Bielema’s new squad. Bielema burned many bridges at UW after leaving for Arkansas in 2012, and Thomas said that history added to the hurt of the defeat from an alumnus’ perspective.

“It’s disappointing, obviously. I would even say maybe embarrassing as a whole when you lose to a team like Illinois,” Thomas said.

“I think all Badgers fans feel that we’re a better team and that we’re a better program than them. We’re built similarly and we’ve got more experience and a longer runway to building this version of the Badgers where we’re going to run the football, we’re going to play with the fullback and tight ends and try to play smash-mouth football. Being beat at your own game in your stadium by the coach who left town, what, 10 years ago, because he basically said you can’t win here … that stings. I’m sure that played into the decision, I would think, why Paul was fired at this moment in time.”