LA CRESCENT — With a pair of wins over La Crescent Post 595 on Sunday, Caledonia is on its way to the Minnesota American Legion Baseball State Tournament.
Caledonia defeated La Crescent 2-0 and 9-6 in the championship of the sub-state tournament to earn its trip to state.
After Post 595 scored a run in the top of the first inning, Caledonia answered with two in the bottom to take the lead and never trailed again. It added a run in the third and three each in the fourth and sixth.
La Crescent out-hit Caledonia 12-9, but couldn’t get enough runs across. Trailing 9-4 entering the final inning, La Crescent needed five runs to stay alive, but only managed one.
E Augedahl was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI for Caledonia, while T Meiners was 2-for-3 with three runs and C Storlie was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
T Kiesau was 3-for-5 for La Crescent, while B Von Arx and S Wieser were both 2-for-4.
Augedahl got the win on the mound for Caledonia, giving up five runs in six innings.
WISCONSIN CLASS A
Prairie du Chien 6, Westby 0
WESTBY — Prairie du Chien defeated Westby/Coon Valley 3-0 to advance in the Wisconsin Class A American Legion Baseball tournament.
Dylan Coleman pitched a shutout for Prairie du Chien with two strikeouts and four walks.
Grant Martini opened the scoring in the first with an RBI double that drove in Dylan Coleman. Drake Coleman then singled to drive in Martin.
Cory Check hit an RBI single in the second to pad PDC’s lead and Drake Coleman hit a two-run single in the sixth inning.
