Prior to this summer, it has been a long time since Rushford has seen any postseason success.

In fact, in recent years there has not even been a full-fledged team at all.

Last summer, the players and coaches were able to wrangle up enough guys to field a team for just three games.

Now the Rushford Post 94 junior Legion squad is headed to the Division II junior state tournament.

“It’s all credit to these guys,” head coach Blake Lea said. “This year, they’ve really bought in to what we’re doing.”

The Trojans hosted La Crescent in the Southeast Sub-state tournament finals Wednesday, with main bracket champion Rushford needing to win just one game while the consolation bracket winning Lancers had to win two in a row.

In the first game, La Crescent showed why they came into the tournament as the top seed, scoring early and often in a dominant 20-2 win.

With around 15 minutes before the start of the next game, the three-seed Trojans had to quickly regroup.

“We understood we lost by a lot, we’ve got to flush it but at the same time realize what we did wrong and bounce back from that,” pitcher Caden Johnson said.

Rushford rebounded quickly, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning and building up a 10-3 lead through the first four-and-a-half innings.

Infielder Jonah Bunke, the team’s leadoff hitter, played a critical role in setting the table as he went 1-for-1 while drawing four walks and scoring three runs. The middle of the lineup responded by driving him home, including Johnson who went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored himself.

“It felt good setting the tone for the boys. They’re all hyping me up, so to get on and show them I can do what I do and score, it’s great,” Bunke said.

Johnson also kept the Trojans ahead with his work on the mound, throwing 5 1/3 innings with four earned runs, six total, on three walks and nine hits with three strikeouts. Johnson says he was able to keep his mind of the pressure of the elimination thanks to something else preoccupying his mind on a sunny midsummer day.

“I just wanted to get off there because it was so hot,” Johnson said with a laugh.

La Crescent’s bats awoke late, scoring one run in the bottom of the fifth and two in the bottom of the sixth to cut it to 10-6.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Lancers scored three runs and had the bases loaded with two outs before Evan Kammerer finished the game with a strikeout to send the team to state.

When Lea accepted the job as the Rushford-Peterson varsity baseball coach prior to this spring’s season, he knew he wanted to revive the dormant Legion program.

After he reached out to members of the local Post 94, the whole town bought into the idea quickly as the players helped host the Legion hall’s annual events and the Legion members responded by coming to the games.

By the time the championship game came around, the whole town had embraced the fledgling team to a level the born-and-raised Rushford resident Lea could have expected.

“It’s been a great relationship, great for the community,” Lea said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen this many people at a baseball game in Rushford.”

What started as a way for the players to gain some extra experience between the varsity seasons has now resulted in the town’s first postseason Legion baseball wins in 20 or 30 years and perhaps its first ever trip to a Legion state tournament.

The Trojans will travel to Granite Falls next week, kicking off their tournament play with a matchup against the host squad at 7 p.m. on August 4, continuing to play through the double elimination bracket throughout the following Saturday and Sunday.